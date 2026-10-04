Will Caleb Williams Return in Week 5? Latest Injury Update on Chicago Bears QB

Another week, another absence for Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who is missing his second straight game.

Williams' injury heard 'round the world occurred in Week 2 versus the Minnesota Vikings, when the Bears quarterback suffered a non-contact hamstring injury.

After seeing how the former No. 1 overall pick went down, Bears fans and the rest of the NFL world thought it would be a serious injury. However, after tests, it was ultimately revealed that he suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain.

While that's a multi-week injury, it was still great news that Williams didn't come down with something significant that would keep him out for an extended period of time, or the entire season.

Now, we await Williams' return.

Will Caleb Williams be back in Week 5?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) sits with a towel over his head as he is carted-off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There has been no concrete answer to this question, but we would say probably not.

The initial diagnosis of a Grade 2 hamstring strain came with an estimated return timeline of about three to four weeks. As of Sunday, Williams is two weeks into that timeline.

"Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a Grade 2 hamstring injury that doctors say could sideline him for three to four weeks, league sources told ESPN and NFL Network," Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported.

Adding to the pessimism for his Week 5 status, Williams didn't so much as log a single limited practice this past week, which means he didn't show any progress and that's a strong suggestion he's unlikely to play next Sunday.

That is especially bad news because the Bears will meet the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field next week in what is an important divisional showdown that could have big ramifications down the line.

Hope for a faster recovery

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, head coach Ben Johnson has noted that Williams tends to be a fast healer, so we aren't closing the book on him just yet.

"Here's what I know. This guy's a little bit different than the average human being. I said that last night, I'll double down on that," he said on Sept. 21. "He gets back — he has in the past — a lot faster than what people can anticipate and so I'm not putting a timeline on this. We’re going to say week to week. He's going to attack this with everything that he knows."

We shall wait with bated breath until Monday, when Johnson will next meet with the media and could provide an update. If not, the next update will come on Wednesday, when Johnson meets with the media again and the Bears will drop their first injury report.

Bears' upcoming schedule

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur looks on during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already mentioned the Packers are up next for the Bears in Week 5. Here's a look at the next few contests after that:

Week 5 at Green Bay Packers

Week 6 at Atlanta Falcons

Week 7 vs. New England Patriots

Week 8 at Seattle Seahawks

Based on the timeline, Williams should be back no later than Week 7, but don't write that in pen just yet. Hamstring injuries can be very tricky and are more prone to setbacks than many issues.

With the way the Packers, Falcons and Patriots have played over the first three weeks, that schedule is not daunting at all, so the Bears could navigate it successfully with Bagent and Keenum should the Bears turn back to the 38-year-old.