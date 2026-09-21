Caleb Williams Injury News Offers Optimism Bears QB Might Not Be Significantly Hurt

It's difficult to elaborate on how bleak the outlook was when Bears QB Caleb Williams went down midway through the fourth quarter of today's 9-3 loss to the Vikings. It was a non-contact injury as he was scrambling to his left, and he immediately began clutching his right leg and writhing in pain.

Williams is both the present and future of the franchise, and the Bears will only go as far as he'll take them. With them coming off a record-breaking offensive explosion in their season opener against the Panthers, a game in which they won 59-37, many believed there was no limit to how far the team could go under the young signal-caller.

Seeing him suffer an injury of that magnitude (a lack of contact often precedes news of severe ligament injury) simultaneously took the air out of the stadium and potentially popped the Bears Super Bowl balloon before it had a chance to take flight.

Those hopes might not be dead just yet, though.

The first good sign came shortly after the contest, when it was announced that he was dealing with a hamstring injury. That all but eliminated the most catastrophic injuries he could've suffered, including a torn ACL, MCL, or Achilles. Even better news came later, when Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio gave a positive update on the Bears' promising young QB ahead of tonight's SNF matchup between the Colts and Chiefs.

"It looked bad, but I'm told there is optimism that it is not a severe injury. It could be as slight as a grade 1 [hamstring strain]. That's the lowest level hamstring injury, but they'll know more tomorrow when they do the MRI," Florio said. "I'm told Williams is in good spirits to attack the recovery, whatever it may be."

Florio's sentiment was echoed by the local media who were in Chicago's locker room after the dissapointing loss. CHGO's Adam Jahns provided another positive update on X earlier this evening.

"Bears QB Caleb Williams came through the locker room while the media was present. He was walking under his own power, no crutches or anything, maybe a slight limp," Jahns wrote.

Bears' receiver Rome Odunze also didn't seem concerned when speaking to the media after the contest. "We know we’re going to get him back soon," Odunze said. "He’s a very resilient guy."

What is the recovery timeline for a grade 1 hamstring strain?

Bears QB Caleb Williams kneels on the field with an apparent injury against the Vikings. Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sports medicine doctor Brian Sutterer also gave his take on the injury, seemingly indicating that Williams avoided a major injury as well. In fact, he pointed to the same injury Florio's source reported (and he did so at 3:30, long before Florio provided his report).

If the overwhelmingly positive consensus is correct, Williams might not miss much time at all. While hamstring injuries can be tricky (especially with the risk of re-injury), a grade 1 strain would probably sideline him for a few weeks. He'd stand a pretty good chance of returning in time for their Week 4 clash with the Jets.

Projecting him for their Week 3 matchup with Philadelphia is difficult right now, but the Bears do have eight days of rest before hosting the Eagles on Monday night. A grade 1 hamstring strain would certainly limit his scrambling ability in that matchup, but there's seemingly a real chance he could play if he avoided a major injury.