Caleb Williams Injury Update and More From Bears' Week 4 Wednesday Practice Report

After a thrilling victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the Chicago Bears were back on the practice field on Wednesday.

A new week means new hope for Caleb Williams, who missed the first game of his career in Week 3 due to his hamstring injury. The Bears were fortunate, though, as Case Keenum had a masterful showing in the 27-7 win.

When it comes to Williams' status for the Week 4 game against the New York Jets, he's not off to a good start.

Here's the latest update on the Bears quarterback and more from the team's Wednesday injury report, which was an estimation because the team only held a walkthrough.

Bears' Wednesday injury report

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Jonah Jackson (personal): Did not practice

OL Braxton Jones (knee): Did not practice

QB Caleb Williams (hamstring): Did not practice

DB Cam Lewis (hip): Limited practice

LB Noah Sewell (Achilles): Limited practice

DL Shemar Turner (knee): Limited practice

DB Kyler Gordon (Full): Full practice

Again, Chicago's Wednesday practice report was an estimation because the team only did a walkthrough.

It's status quo again for Williams (more on him shortly). Sewell, Turner and Gordon have all had their 21-day practice windows opened, with Gordon's opening on Wednesday.

Gordon's full participation in practice suggests he's going to be ready to roll once he's eligible to be activated, which will come following Week 4.

Jones and Lewis suffered injuries during the Week 3 win over the Eagles. Jones is week-to-week, head coach Ben Johnson stated. Lewis' limited session to start the week suggests he has a better chance to play than not.

Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Williams did not take part in the walkthrough, head coach Ben Johnson did say that the third-year signal-caller is "getting better" in his rehab, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

The Bears have a bit of a dilemma on their hands if Williams does not play, as Tyson Bagent is officially the No. 2 quarterback but Keenum played well enough to earn another start.

Johnson didn't have an update on what the Bears will do for Week 4 if Williams sits.

"We got three guys and we'll kind of work through the week and see where they're at," Johnson said, according to CHGO Bears.

"Whoever we feel like gives us the best chance to win," he added when asked what would go into making that decision.

That said, Johnson did seem to hint right after the game on Monday that Bagent could get the nod.

"We'll have a discussion as a coaching staff and we'll see where we need to go from here," Johnson said. "But I said it last week and I'll say it again: There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback."

Johnson told reporters the team knows the "direction" it will go in for Week 4, but he isn't publicly declaring just yet.