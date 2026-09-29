The Good and Not So Good From Bears' Case Keenum-Led Week 3 Win Over Eagles

Nobody thought the Chicago Bears could beat the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3 with Caleb Williams out due to an injury. However, Case Keenum didn't get the memo.

The veteran quarterback was sensational on Monday night versus the Eagles and absolutely owned Philly en route to leading the Bears to a 27-7 victory to push the Bears to a 2-1 record.

Keenum wasn't the only one who played at a high level. The Bears' defense also came to play and perfectly complemented Keenum and Co. for what was Chicago's most complete game of 2026.

Now, a look at the good and not so good from the Bears' Week 3 victory over the Eagles.

Good: Case Keenum

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) celebrates with quarterback Case Keenum (11) after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears could not have hoped for any better out of Keenum on Monday night. What made his showing more impressive was the fact that Keenum hadn't played in a game since 2023 before his start against the Eagles.

The 38-year-old veteran signal-caller operated the offense perfectly, didn't turn the ball over and made countless great throws throughout the contest, even under pressure.

In all, Keenum completed 24-of-34 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and he added a rushing score for good measure. He actually would have had three touchdown passes if not for a terrible drop from Rome Odunze in the first quarter.

With the win against the Eagles, Keenum is now a perfect 4-0 as a starter lifetime against Vic Fangio-led defenses.

Assuming Williams is out in Week 4, the Bears have a dilemma on their hands. Tyson Bagent is the official QB2 on the depth chart, but there's no way the Bears can move off Keenum after how excellent he was against Philly.

Not so good: Rushing attack

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We went into this game thinking the Bears had to run the ball effectively or else they stood no chance. Well, we were wrong.

Chicago's rushing attack turned it on late in the game to close it out, but it didn't do much over the first three-plus quarters and averaged less than four yards per carry overall.

Thankfully, Keenum's outstanding showing was all the Bears' offense needed to grab the victory.

Good: Luther Burden

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Burden got the scoring started with a touchdown catch in the first quarter, and he finished with seven catches for 61 yards, ranking first and second on the team, respectively. Burden added seven rushing yards, also.

The second-year wideout didn't put up a gaudy yardage total, but his contribution was huge nonetheless.

Not so Good: Rome Odunze

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) cannot make a catch against Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odunze had another game to forget with just three catches for 44 yards, but that wasn't even the worst thing about his showing.

In the first quarter, Odunze was open and had an easy lob pass thrown to him from Keenum that should have been a score. But Odunze bobbled it and by the time he had control of the ball, he was out of bounds.

Chicago went on to fail to convert on the fourth-down play after that, which squandered a scoring opportunity.

Odunze was promptly roasted for one of the worst drops you will ever see, and rightly so. Just an inexcusable failure for the former No. 9 overall draft pick.

Good: Bears' defense

Chicago Bears defensive line Austin Booker (94) tackles Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dennis Allen's unit put the clamps on the Eagles' offense all game long, as Philly simply couldn't get anything going on the ground or through the air. Chicago's pass-rush also did a good job getting pressure and making sure Jalen Hurts didn't use his legs.

The Eagles made just two trips to the red zone and were only able to convert on one of them thanks to a huge goal-line stop in the first half, and the Bears notched three turnovers, including two interceptions and one fumble.

Austin Booker caused the fumble, Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat had one sack apiece, and T.J. Edwards and Dillon Thieneman were responsible for the picks.

In all, the Eagles failed to reach 250 yards of total offense. Just a fantastic showing from the Bears' defense on Monday night.

Not so good: Jaylon Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) makes a catch against Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johson had another rough showing, which has been the norm so far this season.

The veteran cornerback allowed six catches on six targets thrown his way for 65 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. One of the catches was a 30-yard strike to DeVonta Smith that saw Johnson fail to get his head around to make a play on the ball. That led to Philly's first and only touchdown of the night.

Good: Dillon Thieneman

Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) intercepts the ball against Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (13) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman made one of the biggest plays of the game.

With the Eagles desperately needing momentum in the first half and on the goal line, Thieneman jumped a pass from Andy Dalton in the end zone to notch his first career interception and prevent Philly from scoring.

Just a massive play from the first-round pick, who also posted six tackles and one pass defensed.

Not so good: Braxton Jones' injury

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones suffered a knee injury in the third quarter and did not return. We don't know the severity of his injury yet, so we'll have to wait for an official update from the team.

The good news is, if Jones does miss time, the Bears might have Ozzy Trapilo ready by next week. Trapilo was inactive on Monday night, but he also wasn't on the injury report at all last week, so Trapilo looks like he's close.

Even if he isn't ready by next week, the Bears should be able to weather the storm with Benedet if Jones misses time.

Good: Kalif Raymond

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) runs to score a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second halfat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond lead Bears pass-catchers with 90 yards on six catches, and he ripped off a 41-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter that was the back-breaker for the Eagles.

Raymond walked into Monday night as the Bears' leading receiver, and he walked out with the same title.

Good: Ben Johnson's play-calling

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We wondered how Johnson would be in his first game with a backup quarterback. Well, he passed the test.

Johnson pushed all of the right buttons in the passing game and proved once again that he is just an elite play-caller, plain and simple.

Keenum no doubt deserves a ton of credit for how well he played against the Eagles, but so does Johnson.