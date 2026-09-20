Caleb Williams Injury Update Confirms Where Bears QB's Issue Is

The Chicago Bears and their fans are currently holding their breath after quarterback Caleb Williams suffered an injury during the fourth quarter of the Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury occurred on a play in which Williams was scrambling to his left and trying to make a play. However, the Bears quarterback pulled up with a non-contact injury in the process and went down.

After going down, Williams was writhing in pain and could be heard yelling because of the injury. He was later helped off the field by two trainers and carted to the locker room, ending his day.

Where is Caleb Williams' injury?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) drops back to pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the final minute of the contest, the Bears announced that Williams is dealing with a hamstring injury. As of now, we don't know the severity of it.

"Bears say Caleb Wiliams suffered a hamstring injury," ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote.

Schefter also reported that Williams will get an MRI on his injured hamstring on Monday, so we'll know more then.

So, the early good news there is that it isn't an Achilles or knee injury, although we wouldn't rule either thing out until tests are done. That said, a significant hamstring injury can still keep Williams out for a long period of time.

What Ben Johnson said about Caleb Williams' injury

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson looks on in the rain before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson didn't have an update in terms of the severity and instead said the team would know more tomorrow.

“We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow," Johnson said before adding that Williams is "in good spirits."

Tyson Bagent replaces Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) celebrates his run against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At the very least, we should expect Williams to miss some time, which means the Bears will turn the ball over to Tyson Bagent, who we know Johnson has a lot of trust in.

"I'm of the mind the mindset he's probably one of the best 32 (QBs) in the NFL," Johnson said. "His preseason tape over the past few years has probably confirmed that in my opinion. But if I took myself out of the equation, I want what's best for him. If he would like an opportunity to start I certainly hope he can get that somewhere."

After Williams exited, Bagent completed 5-of-9 passes for 54 yards and he nearly led the Bears on a game-winning drive before Chicago was stopped in the red zone by Brian Flores' defense.

It was just a disastrous day all around. Not only did the Bears' offense fail to get anything going after a 59-point performance last week, the team also lost Williams for an undetermined amount of time.

If Williams is looking at an extended absence, the Bears' season might be over before it even had a chance to get off the ground. We can only hope that is not the case.