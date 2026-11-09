Caleb Williams' Interceptions Say the 'Big Eraser' Still Has Work to Do

The Bears will be off two weeks before facing New Orleans but their offense already can imagine what it is going to face in that game and probably throughout the rest of the season until they show they have it fixed.

Caleb Williams identified the problem, and said it led to two of the four interceptions thrown in Sunday's 27-24 win over Tampa Bay. One interception he took complete blame for with his own ridiculous decision and another was a fluke tipped pass off a pass breakup. On the two Williams threw on the dead run to his right in the second quarter, he cited extreme pressure from a blitz. He did mention he was trying to throw it away on both.

“They sent the same blitz a couple of times, and they got through, and that's what happens," Williams said. "You know, when a defense sends a similar blitz or sends a blitz over and over, that just means that they're getting through. That means they're going to keep going until we stop it."

The blitz, Williams maintained, kept him from being "the big eraser," and wiping out problems.

"We have to find ways to get better," Williams said. "We have to find ways to push through that.

"We have to find ways when it does happen, we have to make the adjustments. And then when it does happen, I have to be the big eraser.”

—Rex Ryan weighs in on the concerns he has with Caleb Williams following his performance against the Buccaneers ✍️ pic.twitter.com/vkpINFo5rE — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 9, 2026

It sounded a great deal as if he was pointing to some of his pass blockers not getting the job done against the blitz. Perhaps the big eraser should be used to wipe away his comments because his own mistake on the play actually caused the interception — he failed to throw away the ball. The big eraser should have been wiping out the play with a simple pass to the sideline to live another day.

Williams was out of the pocket on both plays and if he wanted to throw the ball away instead of trying to make a miracle throw or hope his receiver would make a leaping or diving catch, he had plenty of opportunity to do so. He just needed to throw it to the sidelines and be done with the play. He did it on other occasions.

It's not easy to simply give up on a play, but armed with a lead, and with a defense that was so good on third down (2 of 12) and at preventing points after turnovers (11 points allowed on five turnovers), all he had to do was show a little faith in the other side of the ball. He could have thrown it away on both plays instead of being "the big eraser."

One thing I hope happens over the bye week is Garrett Bradbury gets replaced by Logan Jones.



It’s just impossible to do anything when your center misses his assignment and it’s instant pressure with an unblocked defender. pic.twitter.com/lvKbWbf7q6 — 🗽Sam (@CalebIsHim) November 9, 2026

The Bears equaled their season-high total of 15 pressures allowed in the game, according to Pro Football Focus. The blitz did have something to do with plenty of problems they had. The big eraser could have erased the pressure on those plays by throwing it away.

The biggest problem was not pressure but Williams' decision making, and more than anything else, his lack of awareness.

Miracle plays are best left for when they're needed, like on fourth-and-8 or third-and-long while facing a deficit. Leading in a game and throwing his second interception on the dead run from the Tampa Bay 35 on a first-and-10 play was foolish. They still had two more downs to get closer for a field goal or pick up the first down. Time wasn't a factor. Throwing it away gives them a shot to go in and add to a 14-3 lead.

Caleb Williams getting exposed in primetime after all this hype is so satisfying.



Been way too hyped up since last year. Never should’ve been the Madden cover athlete.



Glad we can finally get back to being honest. He’s nothing better than a “pretty good” QB.



Tonight he’s BAD. — Riggs Tamburo (@RiggsSportsTalk) November 9, 2026

The third interception of the game came on a first-and-10 play from the Bears 26, which was about the worst place and down imaginable. They were winning 17-3 then and while time was a factor, having the ball at your own 26 inside of the final 40 seconds doesn't exactly say you've got an opportunity for more. Since it was first down, throwing it away again should have been automatic even for a QB who thinks he's the "big eraser."

The worst thing Williams did, though, was afterward.

Although he did take the blame for his first interception with the Bears at the edge of the red zone, not owning the second and third ones entirely and citing the pressure was actually fingering some of his blockers for blame.

“My belief is greater today than it was yesterday.”@danorlovsky7 shares his thoughts on the Bears after their victory against the Bucs with a game-winning field goal 🏈 pic.twitter.com/BLqVKy3yiy — First Take (@FirstTake) November 9, 2026

Breakdowns in blocking will always happen against blitzing teams. The Bears also had 15 pressures allowed against Minnesota. Two interceptions on first-down plays when the sideline is right there for the throwaway puts it all on Williams. Not accepting all of the blame for it is all on Williams as well.

The bye week should come with some introspection for the Bears QB. This should include a decision to be a little more aware of down, distance and score before needlessly risking something stupid. All of that information is routinely stored on the scoreboard for him if he needs a reminder.

As for the blame game, the "Big Eraser" needs to erase that. He doesn't need to cite pass-blocking breakdowns as issues. Quarterbacks can afford to do this even less than they can afford to make big mistakes like needless interceptions on first down with the lead, because blame games tend to break down teams from within.

With Caleb Williams struggling do the #bears look to make a change? Whether that is starting Keenum or making a move. I just feel like you can't waste a defense of this caliber because you're qb can't protect the ball — Vikings Enjoyer (@VikingzEnjoyer) November 9, 2026