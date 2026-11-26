The 2026 Thanksgiving showdown between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears lived up to the hype. The Bears escaped Ford Field with a win after a miraculous fourth quarter comeback and now sit atop the NFC North playoff picture at 9-2. However, not everything went according to plan for the Bears.

First, Colston Loveland's injury update was about as bad as it could be. He was almost immediately ruled out after getting his leg rolled up on in the first quarter, and he could potentially be facing a long absence. We don't know anything more yet. But the Bears now face what could be an even bigger problem. According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Caleb Williams got some X-Rays done after the game.

Biggs did note that Williams appeared in the locker room for the celebration, so this could be much to-do about nothing. Maybe the Bears are just taking precautions. Nevertheless, this is something for Bears fans to monitor. Williams took some big shots in this game and has already missed three games with a hamstring injury in the Bears' ugly Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Caleb Williams is the reason the Bears are winning

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams attempts a pass in a game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Words can't express how much Williams means to this team. If there was ever a doubt whether he was the engine that made this offense work, those have been put to bed. Williams is the Bears' franchise quarterback, and they're winning because of him. He even surpassed my expectations for him in my stat predictions for the Bears and Lions, which I had thought were a little too bullish.

That said, this well-earned Thanksgiving Day victory could prove to be a Pyrrhic victory if he does have to miss some more time. The Bears have proven they can win without Williams, so long as they're playing bad teams like the New York Jets. And to be fair, their next opponent is the one-win Miami Dolphins.

But after Week 13 the Bears won't catch any breaks. Every opponent from then on is a legit Super Bowl contender, and they still have three NFC North rivalry games to go. They're going to need the Iceman healthy and ready to roll if they're to live up to their self-imposed Super Bowl expectations for this season.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —