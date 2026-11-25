The Week 12 game between the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears could very well be the biggest in the storied histories of two franchises that have been facing off since 1930.

With both teams sitting at 8-2, the Lions and Bears are not only in contention for the NFC North (the winner will leave in first place), but also the conference's No. 1 seed.

As The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain noted, the only two times the Lions and Bears made the playoffs in the same season came in 1994 and 1991, so we could see something very rare in 2026, which only adds more juice to the upcoming contest.

Bears-Lions will be historic

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to Pro Football Talk's Michael David Smith, when the Bears and Lions meet on Thursday, it will be the first time in NFL history that two teams face off on Thanksgiving amid winning streaks of five games or more.

The Lions have actually won six straight with victories over the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Chicago is a winner of five consecutive games, with victories over the Atlanta Falcons, Patriots, Seattle Seahawks, Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

A good Super Bowl omen for Bears

Chicago Bears head coach Mike Ditka on the sidelines against the Miami Dolphins during the 1985 season at the Orange Bowl. This was the Bears only loss during their Super Bowl winning season. Mandatory Credit: RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During their five-game winning streak, the Bears have not trailed once in any of those games, which is quite impressive.

You'd have to go back 41 years to 1985 for the last time that happened, according to Larry Mayer of ChicagoBears.com.

Of course, 1985 was the only time the Bears won a Super Bowl with one of the greatest defenses in league history, which makes Chicago's current streak a great omen for a team that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season.

The streak came in the final three weeks of the regular season and first two weeks of the playoffs that season before it was snapped in Super Bowl XX when the Patriots took a 3-0 lead before the Bears blew them out, 46-10.

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Buddy Ryan gets a victory ride after the Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XX 46-10 at the Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The five-game winning streak began when Caleb Williams made his return to the field following a three-game absence due to a hamstring injury. He also returned one week after the Packers crushed the Bears at Lambeau Field, 31-7.

Three of the five wins have also featured Jeffery Simmons, who was acquired before the trade deadline and made his debut in Week 8. Simmons has been every bit of the difference-maker Chicago hoped he would be.

The Bears are going to need both Simmons and Williams at their very best in what will be one of Chicago's toughest games of the entire 2026 season against a very good Lions squad.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —