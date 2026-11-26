The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are currently tied for the best record in the NFC North at 8-2. The two squads face off at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon for sole possession of first place in the loaded NFC North.

They're also two of the league's hottest teams. The Lions are riding a six-game winning streak where they've enjoyed an average win margin of 12.6 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Bears are on a five-game winning streak, winning every game since quarterback Caleb Williams returned from injury in Week 6. Even more impressively, they haven't trailed at any point in that period. It hasn't always been pretty, but they've consistently proven better than their opponent.

Thursday's matchup against Detroit will arguably be their toughest test to date, though. The Lions are not only dominant on offense, but Ben Johnson still has to get the monkey off his back against his former team. They lost both matchups against Detroit last season, including a 52-21 blowout loss in Week 2.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, right, shakes hands with Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson after 52-21 win over the Bears at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Johnson will be eager to get an ounce of revenge against the Lions on Thursday night, and the oddsmakers think he'll have something cooked up for the clash. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are 2.5-point favorites on the road.

Do the experts like Chicago's odds of coming out on top? Hint - It's by far the closest expert prediction outcome of the season.

Expert predictions

Albert Breer, SI: Detroit Lions

Eva Geithem, SI: Detroit Lions

Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears

Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears

Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears

Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears

John Pluym, SI: Detroit Lions

Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears

Nick Wright, First Things First: Detroit Lions

Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears

Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Detroit Lions

Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Detroit Lions

Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Detroit Lions

Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Detroit Lions

Eric Moody, ESPN: Detroit Lions

Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Detroit Lions

Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears

Mike Clay, ESPN: Detroit Lions

Gary Davenport, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)

Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears

Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears

Brad Gagnon, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)

Ian Hanford, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)

Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears

Brent Sobleski, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)

Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Brett Kollmann, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears

Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions

Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions

Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions

Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions

Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears

Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Detroit Lions

Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Detroit Lions

Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Detroit Lions

Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears

John Breech, CBSSports: Detroit Lions

Dave Richard, CBSSports.com: Chicago Bears

Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Detroit Lions

Consensus: 24-23 in favor of the Lions

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