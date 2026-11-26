Who Are the Experts Picking in Bears vs. Lions Week 12 Clash?
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The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions are currently tied for the best record in the NFC North at 8-2. The two squads face off at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon for sole possession of first place in the loaded NFC North.
They're also two of the league's hottest teams. The Lions are riding a six-game winning streak where they've enjoyed an average win margin of 12.6 points per game.
Meanwhile, the Bears are on a five-game winning streak, winning every game since quarterback Caleb Williams returned from injury in Week 6. Even more impressively, they haven't trailed at any point in that period. It hasn't always been pretty, but they've consistently proven better than their opponent.
Thursday's matchup against Detroit will arguably be their toughest test to date, though. The Lions are not only dominant on offense, but Ben Johnson still has to get the monkey off his back against his former team. They lost both matchups against Detroit last season, including a 52-21 blowout loss in Week 2.
Johnson will be eager to get an ounce of revenge against the Lions on Thursday night, and the oddsmakers think he'll have something cooked up for the clash. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bears are 2.5-point favorites on the road.
Do the experts like Chicago's odds of coming out on top? Hint - It's by far the closest expert prediction outcome of the season.
Expert predictions
Albert Breer, SI: Detroit Lions
Eva Geithem, SI: Detroit Lions
Mitch Goldich, SI: Chicago Bears
Mike Kadlick, SI: Chicago Bears
Gilberto Manzano, SI: Chicago Bears
Conor Orr, SI: Chicago Bears
John Pluym, SI: Detroit Lions
Matt Verderame, SI: Chicago Bears
Nick Wright, First Things First: Detroit Lions
Mike Florio, PFT: Chicago Bears
Matt Bowen, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Dan Graziano, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Seth Wickersham, ESPN: Detroit Lions
Lindsey Thiry, ESPN: Detroit Lions
Jason Reid, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Pamela Maldonado, ESPN: Detroit Lions
Jeremy Fowler, ESPN: Detroit Lions
Eric Moody, ESPN: Detroit Lions
Benjamin Solak, ESPN: Detroit Lions
Kalyn Kahler, ESPN: Chicago Bears
Mike Clay, ESPN: Detroit Lions
Gary Davenport, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)
Moe Moton, BR: Chicago Bears
Kris Knox, BR: Chicago Bears
Brad Gagnon, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)
Ian Hanford, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)
Wes O'Donnell, BR: Chicago Bears
Brent Sobleski, BR: Detroit Lions (+2.5)
Trevor Sikkema, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Brett Kollmann, NFL Pro: Chicago Bears
Bucky Brooks, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brooke Cersosimo, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions
Dan Parr, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Colleen Wolfe, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Brandon Perna, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions
Nick Shook, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Lance Zierlein, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Kevin Patra, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions
Tom Grossi, NFL YouTube: Detroit Lions
Grant Gordon, NFL YouTube: Chicago Bears
Pete Prisco, CBSSports: Detroit Lions
Jared Dubin, CBSSports: Detroit Lions
Ryan Wilson, CBSSports: Detroit Lions
Jamey Eisenberg, CBSSports: Chicago Bears
John Breech, CBSSports: Detroit Lions
Dave Richard, CBSSports.com: Chicago Bears
Tyler Sullivan, CBSSports: Detroit Lions
Consensus: 24-23 in favor of the Lions
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Jerry Markarian has been an avid Chicago Bears fan since 2010 and has been writing about the team since 2022. He has survived the 2010 NFC Championship Game, a career-ending injury to his favorite player (Johnny Knox), the Bears' 2013 season finale, a Double Doink, Mitchell Trubisky, Justin Fields, and Weeks 8-17 of the 2024 NFL season. Nevertheless, he still Bears Down!Follow jerrymarkarian