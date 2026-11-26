The Chicago Bears are set to face their toughest test yet this Thanksgiving afternoon as they head to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions. Both teams are 8-2 on the season and will be playing for sole control of first place in the NFC North, and that has left the experts divided when picking the winner of this Week 12 clash.

The stakes could not be much higher in this one, especially for the Bears. For one thing, some of the players, and especially Caleb Williams, are doubtlessly hoping to exorcise those demons from their last Thanksgiving game against the Lions in 2024. Another win would also put them three full games ahead of the Packers in the NFC North standings after the Packers' woeful loss to the Rams on Wednesday night.

No matter who wins this one, I expect this to be an epic clash of NFC heavyweights. With that in mind, here are my stat predictions for this showdown.

Caleb Williams: 25 of 35 passing for 320 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's run game has struggled mightily of late, even with the return of Kyle Monangai to the lineup, and I don't expect that to change against an improving Lions defense. I said in my Week 12 keys to victory that the Bears are likely going to have to score at least 30 points to win this one, and that means Caleb Williams and the passing game will have to step up and show out.

Following his implosion in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Williams played a so-so game against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, but today will be the day he gets back into form. I expect him to complete over 70% of his pass attempts, cross the 300-yard mark for the third time this season, and take care of the ball.

2. Zavion Thomas: Five receptions for 95 yards and a touchdown

Chicago Bears WR Zavion Thomas with the ball against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his big day against the Saints on Sunday, Zavion Thomas is sure to get more touches against the Lions. He proved his worth in clutch situations, and head coach Ben Johnson tends to reward players who step up in big moments with an increased role in his offense.

I predict that Thomas will finish the game with five receptions and 95 yards, both of which will be career highs by a mile, and his first NFL touchdown. Keep an eye on No. 13 while watching the game today, Bears fans. I expect to see some truly electric highlights.

3. Defensive line gets five sacks

Chicago Bears DT Jeffery Simmons after a play against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lions' offensive line has played tremendous football so far this year, but they haven't faced a defensive line like Chicago's yet. Jeffery Simmons is a true force multiplier, and his presence has elevated the entire defense since his arrival last month. So while the Lions have done a good job protecting Jared Goff through 11 weeks, that's about to change.

I expect Goff, who isn't very eluse to begin with, to be under constant fire. Simmons will record another sack, his fourth consecutive game with at least one sack, and the rest of the defensive line will add three. Throw in a sack on a safety blitz, and that will be five for the Bears.

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