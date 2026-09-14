Caleb Williams Rockets Up the Speed Charts After Only One Week

Caleb Williams' running accounted for 65 yards and two touchdowns Sunday in the 59-37 win over Carolina to open the season.



It also hit the charts. That's the NFL Next Gen Stats speed charts.



Maybe it's the 10 to 15 pounds Williams said he lost in the offseason or something else, but he put two numbers up on the top 10 board for fastest runs in the league on Sunday for Week 1.



Williams' 29-yard scramble for a touchdown was at 20.8 miles per hour according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That was not only the fastest run by a quarterback but only Cleveland running back Raheim Sanders (21.33), Green Bay receiver Christian Watson (21.09) and Miami running back Jaylen Wright (20.82) were clocked faster by the website,



CALEB WILLIAMS WITH HIS SECOND RUSHING TOUCHDOWN OF THE DAY 🧊 pic.twitter.com/rwyycXAPco — Breaking Balls Sports (@BrknBallsSports) September 13, 2026

The 9-yard Williams TD run also found its way into the list at ninth fastest at 20.35 mph.



These were the only Bears runs in the top 10 going into the Monday Night Football game but Kyle Monangai got on the board as well. Monangai's 61-yard TD burst in the second half Sunday landed at 14th fastest at 20.09 mph.

Last year he was among NFL's consistently fast

Williams is no stranger to this speed board. He had five games when he hit 20 mph last year.



As good as his arm was, last season Caleb was an electric scrambler.



He looks faster this year. pic.twitter.com/FNtaEMTerj — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 13, 2026

At the end of the season, Williams ranked as No. 4 on the Next Gen big board for number of runs at 20 mph or higher. Only Keaton Mitchell (7), Jonathan Taylor (6) and Jahmyr Gibbs (6) had more.



"I think he's like a dual threat, right?" tight end Cole Kmet told reporters after the game in Charlotte. "I know there's a lot of different labels you can put on it but, yeah, I think his speed is really impressive when he gets out in space and it is kind of the great eraser, you know, when things maybe (do) not work out.



"You know, even for him, if he's maybe a little late to get to the third or fourth (receiver in the progression), he can save it with his legs and it's pretty special when you're able to see him do things like that."



Caleb Williams vs the Panthers



21/29

269 Yards

2 Touchdowns

10 Rushes

65 Yards

2 Touchdowns



59-37 Victory pic.twitter.com/Ob7yMp8mPt — FRANCH18E (@FRANCH18EBK) September 14, 2026

The thing that made the QB running so deadly on Sunday was the threat of Williams passing downfield off platform. He ran out of the pocket and was looking downfield to throw, then threw the 47-yard pass on a contested catch to Rome Odunze.



"There's always a second play with Caleb, and I think that's something that we're going to continue to grow with as the season goes on," Kmet said.

With all of the other weapons the Bears showed in the opener, adding in Williams' speed on runs or run-and-pass only adds to an impossible task for defenses the Bears face this season.

"Y'all are a great defense man." - Caleb Williams



Postgame exchange between the #Bears QB and #Panthers head coach Dave Canales.@CSLonQCN | #NFL pic.twitter.com/GC8wdRPVJt — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) September 13, 2026