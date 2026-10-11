Caleb Williams Injury Update From Ben Johnson Gives Bears Hope for Week 6 Return

After the Week 5 loss to the Green Bay Packers that saw both Case Keenum and Tyson Bagent struggle, it has never been more apparent how much the Chicago Bears need Caleb Williams back from injury.

Williams suffered a Grade 2 hamstring strain in Week 2 that was expected to keep him out three or four games. Now that the Bears are through three, the hope is that Williams will return for Week 6, when the Bears take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Following the embarrassing loss to the Packers on Sunday, head coach Ben Johnson said that Williams is "close" to being ready to go next week, but he would not commit to Williams actually coming back for the Falcons game.

"He's on track," Johnson said. "We'll see if that's Atlanta or after. I think it's going to be close."

The Bears' sense of urgency to get Williams back increased after the debacle on Sunday, when Bagent looked like a shell of the guy we saw in Week 4 before giving way to Keenum, who didn't have any success, either.

Positive signs mounting

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on during warmups before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That wasn't the only hopeful update we received on Williams on Sunday.

In the morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Bears quarterback is "pushing to play" next Sunday.

"Really good news for the Bears the other day, with Caleb Williams returning to practice with that hamstring injury," Garafolo said.

"Not good news for this week, really for next week, because this is Williams starting to work his way back and pushing to play next week. That's what I am told by multiple sources here," he added. "The team is going to see how he does through the course of the week, so we really don't know how this is going to go, but this is Williams trying to get back right on the timeline."

Before he was ultimately ruled inactive, Williams, who was able to log his first practice since his injury on Friday before getting the questionable tag, was on the field getting in some work prior to kickoff, and he looked good doing it.

#Bears QB Caleb Williams warming up pregame vs. Packers at Lambeau Field. Williams is questionable (hamstring) today. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/Y5KO7NDNdW — FOX 32 Sports (@fox32sports) October 11, 2026

I don't know about you, but that looks like someone who is, at bare bones minimum, very close to returning to the field.

We probably won't get much of an update on Williams from Johnson on Monday, so we'll turn our attention to Wednesday afternoon, when the Bears will release their first injury report.

As little as a limited practice would be welcomed, but we really want a full practice because that would put Williams firmly on track toward returning in Week 6.