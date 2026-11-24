Colston Loveland scored one of the most impressive touchdowns of the entire 2026 season on a pass from Caleb Williams during the Chicago Bears' Week 11 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Williams rolled out and hit Loveland with a pass in the second quarter, and the Bears tight end proceeded to hurdle a Saints defender en route to finding pay dirt.

According to video shared by the NFL, Williams had a good laugh at the insane move Loveland had just pulled off and he sounded just like The Joker from the "Batman" movies while celebrating what was Chicago's second touchdown of the game.

The score put the Bears up 16-0 at the time and that was all Chicago needed to secure the victory over New Orleans.

Caleb Williams was laughing through the touchdown celebration 😂@insidethenfl Week 11 Mic'd Up on X pic.twitter.com/jUsxR8bZ5j — NFL (@NFL) November 23, 2026

The Bears tight end caught the pass from Williams, ran about five yards, pulled off the hurdle at the 10-yard line, and then finished off the play with the score.

Loveland's touchdown reception was his third of the season and first since Week 7, and he also achieved something no other player in the league has this season.

Colston Loveland's record-setting TD

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Loveland became the first player in the NFL this season to pull off a hurdle and score a touchdown on the same play.

Loveland was also the first Bears player to score a touchdown after a hurdle since running back Tarik Cohen did it in 2017.

"I just had to do it," Loveland stated. "Too many people were giving me crap like, 'Yo, can you jump? Can you even jump over people?' I'm like, 'Alright, I'll do it.'"

Believe it or not, as athletic as Loveland is, he had never hurdled anyone in a game during his year-plus career, Cronin noted.

Loveland's disappointing 2026 season

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) celebrates scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After his second-half surge last season, Loveland was expected to have an even better season in 2026 and cement himself as a truly elite tight end.

However, it has been tough sledding for the former first-round pick, who is currently on pace to finish with 666 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

To compare, Loveland missed one game last season and tallied 713 yards and six scores. That said, three of Loveland's best games came in the second half of the campaign, so it's conceivable Loveland's best is yet to come.

Part of the problem for Loveland is Williams has missed him open on quite a few occasions, but the second-year tight end has also struggled with drops, with Loveland having four in 10 games. He had just one in 2025.

Loveland also has a ton of competition for targets with Luther Burden and Rome Odunze, and Burden in particular is having a sensational season and has become Williams' No. 1 target.

But if Sunday reminded us of anything, it's how dynamic Loveland can be when he gets the football in his hands.

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