Caleb Williams Sporting New Look and Bears Teammate Had Jokes About It

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is switching up his look ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

We've grown accustomed to Williams' look, which has consisted of a full beard or at least a goatee over the years.

But Williams has now trimmed off the beard and is only rocking the mustache, which he showed off at the Chicago Cubs game on Thursday night.

Check out QB1's new look.

are they really your friends if they don't ride for you like this? pic.twitter.com/wEHBxNIEho — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 4, 2026

Not many people can get away with the 'stache only these days, but Williams is pulling it off.

That said, if Williams' play drops off at all in 2026, we'll know what to blame it on. And, judging from how superstitious some players can be, it might not be long before we see the beard back if that scenario unfolds.

Kalif Raymond has Caleb Williams jokes

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When asked about Williams' new look after practice on Thursday, wide receiver Kalif Raymond had some jokes.

"Oh, man, I said boy you look like your pops," Raymond said of Williams, per the Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond. "I mean, he look like he got four kinds on the way right now. Which is funny, though, because he has an old school playlist.

"I'm talking about some New Edition, he got some — I was very surprised to be honest, about how well-rounded his old-school playlist was. But it fits the bill and I'm gonna call it his camp stash right now because I don't know what he got going on but it looks good."

Caleb Williams' "Hot Ones" appearance

Chicago Bulls rookie Caleb Wilson, left, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, center, and Cole Bennett, right, cheer on the Chicago Cubs during their game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams is having a busy week. Not only did he change up his look and attend the Cubs game, he was also a guest on the "Hot Ones" show, where celebrities answer questions while trying out wings with hot sauces that get progressively spicier.

During the show, Williams expressed his love for the city of Chicago.

"I didn't think I was going to like it that much, to be honest," he said. "And I fell in love with the city of Chicago. The people, the food, obviously the sports. I've got a couple other friends that are playing in Chicago sports. PCA. Matas."

NEW #HotOnes episode with Caleb Williams. Find out if he made it through the wings of death now: https://t.co/ysnJgb51Pw👀 pic.twitter.com/lofEAzCw2V — First We Feast (@firstwefeast) September 3, 2026

In case you aren't aware, "PCA" is Pete Crow-Armstrong, the Cubs star, and "Matas" is Chicago Bulls forward Matas Buzelis.

Caleb Williams talks contract situation

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While speaking to reporters this week, Williams touched on his contract situation, which will be a hot topic of conversation in 2027, when Williams is first eligible for a new deal.

Williams said that money isn't "a motivating factor" for him, per Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"Money's not a motivating factor for me in that sense," he said. "If I wanted to be done today, I'd be fine. If I wanted to be done and go somewhere and disappear for a long time and never come back and ya'll would never see me again, I'd be OK. That's not my motivation."

That at least opens the door slightly ajar for Williams to potentially take less than he could command, which would obviously help give Chicago more financial flexibility.

However, first things first, Williams has to prove to the Bears that he is worth committing a big contract to, something general manager Ryan Poles hopes Williams confirms in 2026.

"It’s good to almost feel like you’ve got it," Poles said. "If you go with a traffic light, it went red as a rookie to yellow. You can creep forward a little bit and start having some of these conversations to anticipate it. But we need him to give us a green light. I think we’ll find out this year about his progress."

The Bears still have two full seasons after this one to evaluate Williams, so 2026 won't be a make-or-break year for his hopes of getting a contract extension from the Bears.

That said, if Williams doesn't progress and the Bears regress as a team after a playoff season in 2025, there's no question Williams' seat will start to get hot.