Case Keenum Has Been Vic Fangio's Worst Nightmare Ahead of Start in Bears vs. Eagles

If we were to ask you to guess how Chicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum has fared against Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio during his career, you would assume Keenum has lost at least once to Fangio.

However, you might be surprised to find out that Keenum has, in fact, never lost to Fangio as a starter during his long career going into his Week 3 start against the Eagles on Monday night.

Keenum has squared off with Fangio three times as a starting quarterback and the veteran has won all three matchups, as Patrick Norton of CHGO Bears pointed out.

Case Keenum's history vs. Vic Fangio

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Case Keenum (7) talks to Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) after the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Keenum's first two victories over Fangio came in 2017, when the former was the starter with the Minnesota Vikings and the latter was the defensive coordinator of the Bears.

The first matchup came in Week 5 of that season on "Monday Night Football" and saw Keenum lead the Vikings to a 20-17 victory. That was also Mitch Trubisky's debut.

Keenum finished that game completing 17-of-21 passes for 140 yards and one touchdown to zero picks. He also threw a 22-yard carry in there for good measure.

Then, in Week 17, Keenum notched another victory over Fangio in a 23-10 contest. The 38-year-old was 21-29 for 189 yards and one touchdown.

It would be four years until Keenum and Fangio met again. Keenum was the quarterback of the Cleveland Browns in that contest and Fangio was the defensive play-caller for the Denver Broncos.

Cleveland defeated Denver, 17-14, and Keenum went 21-for-33 and tallied 199 yards and one touchdown. He also contributed seven rushing yards on four carries.

In those three contests, Keenum certainly didn't light the world on fire, but he has never thrown a pick and he has completed 59-of-83 passes for 528 yards, good enough for a completion rate of 71% and 176 yards and one touchdown per contest.

So, if the Bears go out and defeat the Eagles on Monday night in Week 3, something nobody is expecting them to do, don't be surprised because this isn't Keenum's first rodeo.

Why is Case Keenum starting?

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) warms up while quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) looks on before an NFC Divisional Round game against the Los Angeles Rams at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears lost starting quarterback Caleb Williams to a hamstring injury in Week 2, and he has since reportedly been diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain that could keep him out up to four weeks.

As if that wasn't bad enough, the Bears also saw backup signal-caller Tyson Bagent suffer a concussion in the same game. He has since been cleared to play, but the Bears are still rolling with their QB3, Keenum, because Bagent didn't have enough time to prep, according to FOX Sports' Jay Glazer.

So, that means Keenum will be making his first start since 2023, when he made two with the Houston Texans.

And, based on his history against Fangio, Keenum's first start in three years couldn't have come against a better opponent.