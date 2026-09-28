Chicago Bears Week 3 Keys to Victory: Case Keenum Needs Another Miracle

It's been a tough week for the Chicago Bears. Following a frustrating Week 2 loss in which everything that could have gone wrong did go wrong, we learned that Caleb Williams' hamstring injury will likely sideline him for three to four weeks. But the Bears can't even turn to their backup quarterback for Week 3; Tyson Bagent entered the concussion protocol this week and he didn't clear it with enough time left for the Bears to feel comfortable starting him.

That leaves the Bears with their third-string quarterback, Case Keenum. Luckily for them, you could do a lot worse than a 14-year veteran for a third-string quarterback. That doesn't mean the Bears aren't in dire straits, however. If they want to avoid falling to 1-2 and joining the Green Bay Packers in last place in the NFC North, they'll need to hit on these three keys.

1. Case Keenum needs a miracle

Minnesota Vikings QB Case Keenum against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Eight years have passed since Case Keenum authored the Minneapolis Miracle, and he's going to need a minor version of that on Monday night. He's going up against a ferocious Philadelphia Eagles defense, led by legendary defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, in what will be his first start in almost three years.

The Bears don't need Keenum to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns. Safe, mistake-free quarterbacking should at least be enough to keep the Bears in position to win the game. I would say that 190 passing yards, one touchdown, and zero turnovers will be sufficient.

2. Keep the Eagles in third-and-long situations

Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lines up for the tush push play. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Everyone knows by now that the Eagles' bread-and-butter play is the tush push. The NFL won't ban it, so it's here to stay. It's exceptionally difficult to stop once the Eagles line up to go for it, but there is a fool-proof way of beating it: don't let the Eagles get within a yard of the line to gain.

It's really that simple. Easier said than done, of course, but if you want to get the Eagles off the field on third- and fourth-down, you have to take away the option of the tush push. This means the Bears have to tighten up on first- and second-down. Don't let Saquon Barkley chew up huge chunks of yardage on the ground, and don't give Jalen Hurts time to throw or scramble.

The Eagles can still pick up first-downs with regular football plays, mind you. But it'll be an easier day at the office for the Bears if they don't need to worry about the tush push very often.

3. Rush for 250+ yards

Chicago Bears RB Kyle Monangai carries the ball for a touchdown. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's no two ways around it. With both Williams and Bagent sidelined, the Bears are a dangerously one-dimensional team. Barring a true miracle performance from Keenum, they're going to need a repeat performance of their stunning Black Friday upset win over the Eagles a year ago, a game in which running backs Kyle Monangai and D'Andre Swift both rushed for over 125 yards apiece.

A dominant performance on the ground is the biggest piece of the puzzle for the Bears in Week 3. Aside from the direct benefit of picking up first downs and touchdowns, a strong running game will force Philadelphia's defense to slow down their pass rush, which will benefit Keenum. It will also chew up the clock and leave less time for Philadelphia's offense to punish the Bears' questionable defense.

Final Prediction: Bears lose 17-24

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift runs the ball and directs blockers in a game. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The odds are stacked against them, but this is still a winnable game for the Bears. As aforementioned, Case Keenum is better than any other third-string quarterback in the league. They still have a strong running game and an offensive play-caller looking to redeem himself after a shaky performance in Week 2.

However, I can't pick the Bears to beat such a tough opponent without Caleb Williams. Don't let the Eagles' narrow win over the Titans in Week 2 fool you. They're still dangerous, and they're looking to prove that trading receiver A.J. Brown was not a death knell for their entire season. I think the Bears will keep it close but, without the Iceman under center, will be unable to pull off any late game heroics.