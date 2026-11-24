Another year, another Pro Football Hall of Fame snub for Chicago Bears legend Charles "Peanut" Tillman. An initial list of 52 players for the Class of 2027 has been released by the selection committee, and Tillman's name was nowhere to be found. Making matters worse, this marks a step back for Tillman, a year after he and former Bear Olin Kreutz advanced in the voting before falling short of the semi-finalists.

This will be the second straight Hall of Fame class to not feature any Bears. The last members of the team to be enshrined in Canton were Devin Hester and Steve McMichael, who were part of the 2024 class along with Julius Peppers, who spent four years with the Bears.

It's getting to the point where one has to wonder what more Tillman could have done to earn his gold jacket. Critics will point to the lack of accolades, which is a fair point. Throughout Tillman's 13-year career, he was an All-Pro only once and earned just two Pro Bowl nods. He was never a serious Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and he never won a Super Bowl.

But All-Pro awards and Super Bowl rings are not the only things that Hall of Fame voters consider. Some like to look at the part a player plays in the story of the NFL. They ask themselves whether the story of the NFL can be told without mentioning this or that name. If the answer is no, then that player belongs in Canton. By this criterion, Tillman fits the bill and more.

The Peanut Punch revolutionized the NFL as we know it

Chicago Bears DB Charles Tillman runs after an interception at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Punching at the ball while it was in an offensive player's hands was once a rarely used technique for forcing fumbles. No one did it effectively, and young players in college and high school would get yelled at by their coaches for even trying it. That all changed when Tillman and his punching technique exploded onto the NFL scene.

Tillman forced a fumble by punching the ball loose in his first NFL game and never looked back. He forced at least one fumble in every season in which he played at least three games, and in 2012 he tied the NFL single-season record with 10 forced fumbles. His 44 career forced fumbles were the most ever for a defensive back and tied for eighth-most by any player in NFL history.

Midway through Tillman's career, people started calling his technique the Peanut Punch as a nod to his nickname, and it's still called that to this day. No longer an oddity, the Peanut Punch has become a staple of the game, something taught and practiced at every level of football. Every time a player successfully punches the ball out, you hear the name Peanut and think back to the player whose unique technique revolutionized the NFL.

The Bottom Line

Chicago Bears DB Charles Tillman makes an interception at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has not been especially kind to the Bears in the 2020's. Like Tillman, Devin Hester revolutionized the NFL as the most dangerous return specialist in the history of the game. He seemed to be a shoo-in for Canton in his first year of eligibility, but he was inexplicably passed over. He eventually got in, but Hester expressed dismay that he was denied the honor of being a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Tillman has been Hall of Fame eligible for five years, and this latest snub will make it six. I understand that the Pro Football Hall of Fame is sacred ground for NFL players. It must be reserved for the very best of the best. But if a return specialist who set an unbreakable record of return touchdowns had to wait three years, and if a player who had a technique named after him seemingly can't get in at all, then I think we need to take a long, hard look at the voting process.

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