There is no doubt that the addition of defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons has made a huge impact on the Chicago Bears.

Simmons was acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans before the deadline that saw the Bears give up a historic package that included two first-round picks.

That's a lot, no doubt, but if things keep heading in the direction they are now in terms of what Simmons is bringing to the table, that deal might end up looking like a steal.

A stunning yards per play difference

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is pressured by. Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Courtney Cronin recently provided two eye-opening stats during an appearance on "Good Morning Football" that perfectly spell out just how much Simmons is making a difference on the football field.

When Simmons is on the field, the Bears are giving up just 4.5 yards per play. When he's on the sideline, Chicago's defense is permitting 11.4 yards per play.

The good news is, Simmons doesn't get off the field much. Over his first two games with the Bears, the four-time Pro Bowler has played 87.3% and 97.1% of the snaps.

The drop in blitz rate

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (99) is blcked by Seattle Seahawks center Jalen Sundell (61) during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Then, there's Simmons' impact on the Bears' blitz rate, which has dropped a whopping 20% since he was added, Cronin noted.

The reason for the drop in blitz rate has to do with the fact that the defensive line is getting more push and pressure with Simmons included, so defensive coordinator Dennis Allen can drop extra players into coverage, which helps out the back end.

Simmons does more than just that, though. He also commands so much extra attention upfront that he frees his fellow line mates up for more one-on-one matchups and opens up holes for blitzing defenders to wreck plays in the backfield.

Over his first two games, Simmons has tallied five pressures and two sacks. The latter mark is one more than Bears interior defenders had combined before Simmons' arrival.

If Simmons gets another sack in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints, it will be the first time in his career he has recorded a sack in three consecutive games.

Simmons' leadership is a bonus

We knew Simmons was going to be a game-changer for the Bears with his elite talent, but the veteran defensive lineman has proven to be quite the leader, also.

"One player told me it feels like they got a captain at midseason for the way Simmons has commanded respect in that locker room and the way that the defense just rallies around him," Cronin reported.

For Simmons, he says being a leader pretty much comes naturally to him and it's something he doesn't think a lot about.

“It’s one of those things where I don’t, I’m not going to say I don’t think about it, but I don’t think about it. I think about just how can I continue to be the best version of me, and that’s on the football field and off the football field," Simmons explained, per Bears Insider's Michal Dwojak.

It's pretty rare for a player to meet the kinds of expectations that Simmons had after how much the Bears gave up for him, but it's clear he's well on his way to doing just that.

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