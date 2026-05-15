Chicago Bears' 2026 Schedule Comes With a Historic Rest Advantage Few Teams Ever Get

For all of the attention on how tough the Chicago Bears' schedule is for the 2026 season, there are some positives to point out, too.

Yes, the Bears own the sixth-hardest schedule in the NFL based on 2026 win totals of opponents from Vegas Oddsmakers, and they have a handful of primetime games that mean short weeks are coming more often than they did in 2025.

However, the Bears don't have to travel a ton of miles, with Chicago set to be on the move for the third-fewest in the NFL in 2026.

Another positive is the Bears will usually be more rested than their opponent. ESPN's Brian Burke crunched the numbers and the Bears have the best net rest differential in the NFL in 2026.

Chicago's +15 rest differential isn't just the highest in the league for the coming season, it is also the second-highest in the NFL since 2002, with only the 2024 Baltimore Ravens (16) having a differential higher than the one the Bears have.

Of Chicago's 14 opponents on the schedule, half have a negative rest differential the entire season. And, of those seven, the Eagles have the 14th-worst net rest differential since 2002.

Short rest and the differential

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While it's true the Bears will be playing a whopping six games on short rest (less than seven days between games), they also don't play any games against teams coming off a bye.

Taking it a step further, only two of the Bears' 2026 opponents (New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers) will have a net rest differential advantage (-1) over Chicago when they meet. Both contests are home games for the Bears.

Ahead of what will be their toughest game of the entire season, the Bears will square off against the Seattle Seahawks with a week and a half of rest following a Week 7 Thursday night game against the New England Patriots.

Chicago also lucked out from Week 15-17.

The Bears will play on a Saturday instead of a Sunday in Week 15, which gives them an extra day of rest before the Christmas Day contest against the Green Bay Packers. Then, Chicago has two extra days to prepare for Week 17 against the Detroit Lions.

When you put it all together, it's not hard to see how the Bears are capable of having a historic net rest differential in 2026 despite playing more games on short rest.