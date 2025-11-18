Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers TV, streaming, radio, betting
Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4) at Chicago Bears (7-3)
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
TV: CBS (Ian Eagle, JJ Watt, Evan Washburn)
Streaming: Paramount +
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 Chicago (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sirius XM Channel 138 or 382
HOW OLD SCHOOL BEARS SUCCESS FORMULA PREVAILS IN BEN JOHNSON ERA
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Bears by 3 (Over/under 43 1/2)
The Series: The 29th game. The Bears lead the series 19-8-1. Pittsburgh won the last game in 2021, 29-27. The Bears have won three of the last four and have won 12 of the 13 games played in this series in Chicago.
The Coaches: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is 197-122-2 in his 19th season. The Steelers won the Super Bowl in his second season. They have been in the playoffs 12 times with him as coach. He is 1-3 against the Bears, the one win coming in the last game between the teams in Pittsburgh in 2021. The Steelers have lost five straight playoff games and Tomlin's last playoff win came after the 2016 season.
Bears coach Ben Johnson is 7-3 in his first season as head coach and is looking for his second four-game winning streak.
The matchup: Coming off their third straight comeback victory and fifth comeback in of this season, the Bears have taken over sole possession of first place in the NFC North and host the AFC North leaders, and possibly their old nemesis Aaron Rodgers. The Steelers QB suffered a broken bone in his left wrist last week and left the win over Cincinnati after about a half and was replaced by Mason Rudolph. Rodgers has a 26-5 record as a starter against the Bears from is Green Bay days but hasn't faced them since 2022. The Steelers have lost three of their last five games as Baltimore has surged within a game behind them after a 1-5 start.
Pittsburgh has struggled uncharacteristically on the ground, ranking only 29th in rushing and 28th in yards per rush (3.9) and its passing game has been mediocre, ranking 22nd overall but fourth in touchdown passes with 20.
The Steelers have the worst pass defense in the NFL. QB Caleb Williams hasn't thrown an interception in the last three games and the Bears are 13th in passing and second in rushing, while their defense leads the NFL in takeaways (22), interceptions (15) and they are first in turnover differential (+16). D'Andre Swift's 90-yard effort last week helped the Bears stay second in the NFL in rushing.
Key injuries: For the Steelers, For the Steelers, QB Aaron Rodgers (wrist), CB Darius Slay (concussion), LB Cole Holcomb (illness), DL Alex Highsmith (pectoral), G Isaac Seumalo (pectoral), CB Cory Trice (hamstring).
For the Bears, LB T.J. Edwards (hamstring), S Jaquan Brisker (back), CB Tyrique Stevenson (calf), WR Jahdae Walker (concussion). Edwards has been out three games while CB Kyler Gordon has missed four (groin) and could return this week from IR. CB Jaylon Johnson (groin) also could return but appears more likely to come back against Philadelphia on Black Friday.
Of Note: With another win after trailing in the final two minutes, the Bears would become the first team in NFL history to win at least six times in a season when trailing going into the last two minutes. The Bears are currently tied with the 2016 Lions and 2011 Broncos at five. ... The only loss by the Bears in Chicago to Pittsburgh came in 1995 in overtime, 37-34. ... The last game in Pittsburgh was the game when officiating by former NFL official Tony Corrente's crew came into question, including the taunting call against edge Cassius Marsh for taunting
With another interception, Bears safety Kevin Byard would have the most by a Bears player (6) since 2018 when Kyle Fuller had seven and Eddie Jackson had eight. ... The Bears are trying for their fourth straight home victory. ... Bears kicker Cairo Santos needs 11 points to move past Bob Thomas for third-most points in Bears history. ... A year after they had no opening-drive TDs, the Steelers have four this season. ... The Steelers are 7-2 when leading at the end of the first quarter since 2024. ... The Steelers have 101 takeaways since the start of the 2022 season which is No. 1 in the NFL in that time and plus-35 in turnover margin since the start of 2023.
Bears and Steelers betting trends
- The Steelers have failed to cover the spread in five of their last six against the Bears
- Pittsburgh has failed to cover the spread in six of its last seven road games
- It's been over the total in five of Pittsburgh's last six against NFC teams
- Pittsburgh has covered in eight of its last 11 November games
- The Bears are 6-2 in their last eight against the spread
- It's been under the total in four of the last five Bears home games
- The Bears are 4-1-1 ATS in their last six November games but 1-4-1 ATS in their last six Week 12 games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
