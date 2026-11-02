Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks: Who Wins and Why for Week 8

So much is working against the Bears in Monday night's showdown at Seattle, possibly to a greater extent than in any other game this season.



The defending Super Bowl champions have started to shift into full gear with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs last week, both running backs Zach Charbonnet and Jardarian Price coming back to full health, and even the Bears' big emotional boost isn't a real advantage.



Trading for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons should be uplifting emotionally and athletically but Seattle made its own trade this week to offset this by getting perennial All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, after the two fought numerous battles in the NFC South.



"It’s a good opportunity against a really good opponent at their place," Bears coach Ben Johnson said. "We're going to have to handle this crowd that's going to be wild for a Monday night, and I know guys are going to be up for it, and we're going to give them our best shot.



#Bears Ben Johnson is 14-3 ATS (82.4%) in non-division games. — Scott Kacsmar (@ScottKacsmar) October 27, 2026

"We've been saying all week long that we're going to have to coach the best that we've coached all year, we're going to have to play the best that we've played all year. And that doesn't mean we're scared to make mistakes or anything like that, but we've got to be on our mess, and we can't shoot ourselves in the foot with turnovers or penalties or things of that nature."



It's a game that could indicate whether the Bears are merely a contender or one of the favorites to be in Super Bowl LXI.



No clue how D'Andre Swift breaks these tackles to get the first. Not the sexiest numbers but he came up BIG when it mattered. #DaBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/NeJtHZlXFw — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) October 23, 2026

It's the Bears and the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Monday Night Football, here's who wins and why.



Bears running vs. Seahawks run defense



The automatic weekly Bears win in this category looks much different because of Seattle's defensive front but also because of Kyle Monangai's continued absence. Against some teams, the Bears can counter his absence with D'Andre Swift as a pure speed back. However, Seattle's ability up front with Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy to stop runs inside and outside without run blitzes could stymie Bears offensive line blocking schemes. The Bears are No. 1 in rushing but the last three games averaged only 98.3 yards rushing. No Edge



SEATTLE'S DEFENSE IS A NO-FLY ZONE. AND THE RUNWAY'S CLOSED TOO.



The Seahawks' record doesn't tell the whole story. This defense has been giving opposing offenses absolute fits all season. @LWillson_82 @itsheintime #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/z7OWhncAbr — Film Never Lies (@Film_Never_Lies) October 31, 2026

Bears passing vs. Seahawks pass defense



Sacks have been creeping into Bears pass blocking with 18 allowed after only 24 all last year. Can they hold off Seattle's rush without the play-action dominance normally associated with a powerful running attack? Seattle's Dark Side defense is No. 1 against the pass, much better across the board than the Packers and Bears receivers had trouble getting open at Green Bay. Caleb Williams is facing his stiffest challenge since he struggled against Minnesota's defense in Week 2. Only patience will win this battle for him. Edge to Seahawks



Seahawks running vs. Bears run defense



The Bears rank third against the run, although still 23rd in yards allowed per rush. It just shows how much the Bears offense has dominated time of possession. They get a lead and opponents must abandon the run more than they are stopped. Seattle does have its two backs returning but rust will be a factor and there is one other big factor called Jeffery Simmons who must be moved out of the way. No Edge



Seahawks passing vs. Bears pass defense



It's safe to say the three Seattle losses could be blamed on accuracy issues with QB Sam Darnold. They turned the ball over 10 times in their three losses but three times in four wins. If Jaxon Smith-Njigba had one of the league's more proficient passers throwing to him, there's no telling how many TDs he'd have. He already has a league-high eight TDs this year. Bears pass defense looked better last week than it had, except for one short pass broken for a 48-yard TD play. They'll need to defend the whole field a full game in this one. Adding Simmons to the Bears' pass rush helps but their secondary needs help, too, as they rank 18th stopping the pass and next to last in net yards allowed per attempt. Edge to Seahawks



SAM DARNOLD WITH A CLUTCH INTERCEPTION 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7qvqbXrVr1 — Hater Report (@HaterReport) October 16, 2026

Special team



The Bears have surged as coverage units and Zavion Thomas is also picking it up, but this week they face a Seahawks team with explosive, lightning-quick Rashid Shaheed on returns, and kicker Jason Myers is 14 of 15 on field goals while Cairo Santos has four misses. Seattle even has a banana ball Aussie punter like Tory Taylor in Michael Dickson. Edge to Seahawks



We boutta blow the bears out https://t.co/aYQeziVcaU — Dak (@cashmoneydrunk) October 31, 2026

Coaching



Ben Johnson and Seattle's Mike Macdonald are the resident geniuses on each side of the ball, so the strategic wheels will be turning. Dennis Allen's schemes produced plenty of heat on passers the last two games since Kyler Gordon returned, and now he should be able to back off the blitz a bit with an interior rusher. Facing Brian Fleury's offense shouldn't cause any brain cramps for the Bears. No Edge



I watched the SEA vs KC game. Bears got this. Nothing about this team worries me if or DB’s step up and play like they can. Bears win. Low scoring 21-17 Bears. pic.twitter.com/QtTzIapmwA — Todd Kunis (@BearsDfense) October 28, 2026

Intangibles



This all weighs heavily in Seattle's favor. The Seahawks come in off dominating the Chiefs and have momentum going their way even to a greater extent than the Bears do with their win over New England. The home field is big because of Seattle's 12th-man noise. They're 3-1 at home this season, the only loss coming to San Francisco. The Bears are solid in prime-time games under Johnson, with a 5-3 record in two seasons. The Bears won their last game in Seattle but that was back in 2021 under Matt Nagy. Edge to Seahawks



🐇 Rabbit Hole Friday: Seattle's crowd once showed up on a seismograph. On Jan. 8, 2011, fans celebrating Marshawn Lynch's 67-yard playoff TD shook the ground enough for a seismic station a block away to record it. (PNSN)



the bears play there monday. a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/wcicBN4Rg6 — Moar (@MoarPlzz) October 30, 2026

Picking the winner



Draft Kings Line: Seahawks by 3 (over/under 46 1/2)







Gene Chamberlain's pick: Seahawks 23, Bears 19



Gene Chamberlain's record vs spread: 2-5 (Overall 3-4, 3-4 over/under)



Key to Bears win: What else? Interior defensive dominance on the line of scrimmage. They need Simmons to step up in his first effort because Darnold doesn't handle it well and puts the ball up for grabs. Also, if Simmons can help shut down the run then they'll add even more pressure to Darnold's task.



Bears vs. Seahawks Breakdown in 1 Minute and 39 Seconds 📊



- Where this Seahawks pass defense is the most susceptible

- Caleb Williams’ target trends and frequency stats

- Sneaky X-Factor in Seattle’s Offense



And much more... the most important things you need to know ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/GkW6EmdNOl — Max Loeb (@loebsleads) November 2, 2026

Bears and Seahawks betting trends



The Bears' 5-2 record against the spread this year and 4-1 in their last five. The 5-2 record is tied for the NFL's best



The Bears are 8-4 ATS as underdogs under Johnson



Seattle is 1-1-2 this year ATS at home this season



Seattle is 1-3 in its last four ATS



It's been under the total in three of Seattle's last five

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

The last time Caleb Williams faced Seattle, the Bears scored 3 points.



December 26, 2024. Thursday night at Soldier Field. Final: Seahawks 6, Bears 3.



Caleb went 16 of 35 for 122 yards and got sacked 7 times. The whole offense finished with 179 yards. An interim head coach was… pic.twitter.com/6cPlHIfzaE — Caleb Matas Pete (@CalebBears1) October 30, 2026

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