Bold Predictions For the Bears Week 8 Matchup Against the Seahawks

The Bears and Seahawks face off in a battle between NFC powerhouses on Monday night. It'll be a great opportunity for Ben Johnson's squad to prove they belong among the NFL's elite.

While the defending Super Bowl champs might not have been firing on all cylinders earlier this month, they put together their most complete game of the season in their 20-3 win over Kansas City last week. They sit at 4-3, but their three losses have come by a combined eight points.

The oddsmakers still have ample confidence in the Seahawks. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Seattle is a three-point favorite for the Monday night clash. Likewise, roughly two-thirds of experts think Seattle will win at home.

A few players could swing the game in Chicago's favor with strong performances, though. In fact, we're banking on them to do just that.

Jeffery Simmons gets a strip sack

Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons (98) causes and recovers a fumble Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026, by Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a -1 turnover differential over their first seven games (thanks, Tyson Bagent). That's very different from where they were at this time last season, as they ranked first by a wide margin with a +13 differential after a flurry of takeaways from Weeks 4-7.

Jeffery Simmons' arrival should help them gain traction there, though. He's a true game-wrecker who can get near-immediate from the interior regardless of who he's lining up against. In this case, he'll be lining up against someone he knows well in Quenton Nelson, whom Seattle traded for from Indianapolis earlier this week.

Simmons will immediately make his presence felt up front for Chicago's defense. He'll get a strip sack against Sam Darnold, who has yet to put a ball on the ground this season.

Kyler Gordon catches his first interception of the season

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) and defensive back Kyler Gordon (6) celebrate during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Darnold hasn't fumbled, he's put quite a few into his opponents' hands thus far. Despite missing one game (and 95% of another), he's tied for the league lead with eight interceptions thrown.

Simmons' ability to collapse the pocket will obviously provide a major improvement up front, but it'll also help the secondary. Opposing QBs will have significantly less time to throw, and the cornerbacks should have opportunities to jump routes.

It's only a matter of time before Kyler Gordon catches his first interception of the season. With his efficiency as a pass rusher on tape, he'll trick an opposing quarterback by selling the blitz and dropping back into coverage sooner than later. What better time than on Monday night against a risk-taker like Darnold?

Caleb Williams throws three touchdowns

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) passes against New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are firing on all cylinders on the defensive side of the ball right now. They haven't given up a passing touchdown in two games (most recently against Patrick Mahomes), and they've given up only three in October.

The start of November won't go as well for them, though. With 11 days to prepare (and rest) for Monday night's clash, Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams will scheme up some answers against Mike Macdonald's stout unit.

Williams will throw three touchdowns on Monday night and continue his ascension to the upper echelon of quarterbacks. The fact that they'll occasionally have solid starting field position (due to the other two predictions) won't hurt, but he'll be sharp.

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