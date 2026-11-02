Jeffery Simmons Headlines Bears' Week 8 Keys to Victory vs Seahawks

A monumental Week 8 showdown awaits the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football. They're set to face the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in what could be an NFC Championship preview. But that's for January. For now, the Bears need a win to stay in the thick of the playoff race.

If the Bears win, they remain in second place in the NFC North and just half a game back from the Minnesota Vikings, who saw their perfect season end in a loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. A loss, however, would drop the Bears to last place in the division and No. 8 overall in the NFC. Obviously there would remain plenty of time to get back in the playoff picture before January, but stealing this win on the road would give the Bears a cushion to fall back on.

But how can the Bears beat the Seahawks? It's easier said than done, but if they can hit on these three keys, they should emerge victorious.

1. Jeffery Simmons being Jeffery Simmons

Tennessee Titans DT Jeffery Simmons stands during the National Anthem. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When the Bears pulled off a blockbuster trade for superstar defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, they did so with the expectation that he could turn them into a legit Super Bowl contender, and he needs to provide proof of concept right from the jump. The Seahawks are a great team, but Simmons is arguably the best defensive tackle in all of football right now.

If the Bears get a signature performance from their newest acquisition, then the Seahawks are going to find it extraordinarily difficult to move the ball through the air or on the ground, even with Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet finally being cleared to play.

2. Take the ball away three times

Chicago Bears DB Cam Lewis and CB Kyler Gordon celebrate during a game. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks are 4-0 when they turn the ball over two or fewer times. They're 0-3 if they turn the ball over at least three times. It doesn't get more simple than this. Dennis Allen's defense needs a throwback performance to the 2025 version of themselves and get takeaways in bunches.

Luckily for the Bears, their recent reinforcements on defense give them the horses to make that happen. Aside from the aforementioned acquisition of Simmons, they're also getting linebacker T.J. Edwards back from injury, and he's proven to have a nose for the football. Kyler Gordon has forced two fumbles since returning from injury, and it feels like he's due for an interception.

3. Another 300-yard passing game from Caleb Williams, including multiple passes for 20+ yards

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams looks to pass against the New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kyle Monangai ruled out for Week 8, I expect the Bears to lean on their passing game. And for the first time in decades, that won't be a problem. Caleb Williams has been playing at an MVP level since he returned from his hamstring injury, putting up back-to-back games with over 300 passing yards. To beat the Seahawks, however, he's going to have to make it three in a row.

Seattle boasts a ferocious defensive front, and without the hard-charging, heavy-hitting Monangai, I can't see Chicago's ground game making much headway. They're going to need Williams to deliver another statement performance. That means taking what the defense gives him on 90% of dropbacks, punctuated by several explosive passing plays.

Final Prediction: Bears lose 23-21

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson during a game against the Atlanta Falcons. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I see a low-scoring game for these two squads, an old-fashioned, bare-knuckle fistfight of a football game. Both teams will struggle to move the ball consistently until the fourth quarter, at which point Caleb Williams will lead the Bears on a touchdown drive that gives them a one-point lead with just a few minutes left in the game.

That's when things fall apart for the Bears. The reigning champions will lock in and march down the field in a punishing drive that keeps the clock running despite the Bears using all three timeouts in the final minute. Sam Darnold then takes a knee at the 15-yard line, setting up a short field goal attempt, and Jason Myers boots it through the uprights as time expires.

Unfortunately for the Bears, they're no longer at a place where they can boast about moral victories. A loss to the Seahawks does them no good, and they'll be desperate to avoid the trap game waiting for them in Week 9 against the feisty Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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