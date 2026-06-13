Chicago Bears Called Best Landing Spot for Pro Bowl EDGE with Ties to Dennis Allen

The Chicago Bears got some good news when it comes to their edge rushers group during minicamp, but that doesn't erase the overall concerns the team has at the position.

Over the course of the three-day event, we found out that Dayo Odeyingbo was well ahead of schedule in his return from a torn Achilles after he was able to take part in practice just seven months removed from the injury.

"But in terms of Dayo, this is really a bonus for us," head coach Ben Johnson said. "The fact that he's on the field, he wants to be out there, it's just another step forward in terms of him gaining confidence again and how he's moving."

However, that is only one part of the battle with the Bears' pass-rush, which is relying on two unproven players in Austin Booker and Shemar Turner, the latter of whom has not yet returned to practice following a torn ACL suffered last October.

“We'll see with Shemar, this summer's going to be a big part for him," Bears head coach Ben Johnson said. "We'll have a good six weeks off of see where he's at when we come back to camp."

We also know that Odeyingbo is far from guaranteed to provide the kind of boost off the edge the Bears are looking for after he posted just one sack in eight games last season.

Bears named landing spot for Cam Jordan

Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

With the amount of question marks along the edge across from Montez Sweat, the Bears should still be exploring any and all options to fortify the group.

Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen has offered up a strong idea for the Bears to solidify one of the most important positions on the football field and it comes in the form of signing ex-New Orleans Saints edge rusher Cameron Jordan.

"The Bears hired former Saints defensive coordinator and head coach Dennis Allen last offseason," Rasmussen said. "Allen and Jordan are very familiar with one another, having spent 10 seasons together in New Orleans."

"Allen was the Saints’ DC for most of Jordan’s best seasons in the NFL, so a reunion in Chicago could be enticing for both sides," he went on to add. "Plus, the Bears don’t have a formidable pass rush, so adding an experienced veteran like Jordan could be a big boost to the entire defense."

A perfect match

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

We absolutely love this idea for Chicago.

Jordan is coming off a resurgent season that saw him post 10.5 sacks, which would have led the Bears. Jordan's improved year came on the heels of him tallying just six sacks combined the previous two campaigns.

As Rasmussen notes, Jordan has a ton of experience in Dennis Allen's defense from their days together in New Orleans, so he won't need much time to get acclimated. Jordan also fits the prototype when it comes to what Allen is looking for.

Jordan is a top-notch run defender, also, as evidenced by his elite 82.1 Pro Football Focus grade in 2025, which ranked fourth at the position. Lest we forget, the Bears sported the sixth-worst run defense last season.

If the Bears are able to make it work financially, taking a one-year swing on Jordan makes all the sense in the world for Chicago.