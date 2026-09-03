Chicago Bears Cut Ties With Former Slot Cornerback Candidate After Injury

The Chicago Bears made a roster move on Wednesday afternoon that saw them part ways with a player who was once a candidate to play slot cornerback.

According to the league's transactions wire, the Bears released cornerback Jaylon Jones from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Jones was placed on the list on cutdown day after suffering a hamstring injury in the preseason finale, which was also Jones' first game back following a lengthy absence due to an injury he suffered during training camp.

With the injury settlement in place, Jones will be able to sign with a team once the agreed upon time period passes. So, it's possible he could end up back in Chicago down the road.

Former candidate for the slot

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Jones (33) leaves the field following the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jones once looked to be in line to be the Bears' top option to replace the injured Kyler Gordon.

After Coby Bryant went down with an injury, Cam Lewis went back to safety instead of competing against Jones, which left Jones receiving most of the first-team reps in the slot.

Once Jones went down with his own injury, rookie Malik Muhammad stepped into that spot with the ones.

What's the Bears' plan at slot cornerback?

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of right now, it looks like Muhammad might be the guy, but that is not set in stone yet. The Bears must be confident in the rookie or else they could turn to someone else.

And, yes, the Bears do have another option and it comes in the form of the Lewis, who has extensive experience playing in the slot with nearly 500 snaps there during his career.

While Lewis is currently competing for the starting safety job next to Dillon Thieneman, the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes it's possible the Bears could move him into the slot over Muhammad if the rookie doesn't show he's ready for primetime out of the gate.

In the event that happens, veteran Xavier Woods would be the pick to start next to Thieneman.

"The calculus for this (starting safety) decision spills over to the nickel cornerback position as well," Biggs said. "If the Bears are completely comfortable with rookie fourth-round pick Malik Muhammad II playing nickel, that’s fine.

"If Lewis is going to remain a candidate to play nickel, that probably means Woods is the starter at safety."

What happend to Kyler Gordon?

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The highly-paid veteran defensive back was supposed to be the primary slot cornerback once again in 2026, but now there is no certainty Gordon will even play this season.

"I don't know," Poles said when asked if Gordon would play at all in 2026. "I would hope so. I still have hope there. He's going to have to continue to work hard and get back to playing football."

Gordon hasn't practiced at all this offseason. At the outset of camp, it was revealed he was dealing with a calf injury, which forced Chicago to put him on the PUP list.

As the 53-man roster deadline came and went, Gordon was kept on the PUP list, which means he'll miss at least the first four games.

All of this comes after a season in which Gordon appeared in just three games due to injury. Safe to say, the contract extension the Bears gave him is aging very poorly.