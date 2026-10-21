Chicago Bears D-Line Will Have a Chance to Take Over the Game Against Patriots

The Chicago Bears' defensive line was widely considered the team's most glaring weakness this offseason, and many were surprised they didn't make a more concerted effort to improve the unit.

However, they're currently tied for fifth in the league with 17 sacks. While a handful of those came from a few defensive backs (*cough* Kyler Gordon), the defensive line has played much better than expected thus far.

They've played a big role in all four of the team's victories, and are a major reason they boast the league's seventh-best defense (and ninth-best rush defense) through six games. A bit of misfortune on the Patriots' end could also allow them to have a massive impact on Thursday night's contest.

The Patriots are dealing with a few key injuries up front

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) leaves the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots already weren't in a great spot up front entering Sunday's game against the Jets. Three offensive linemen were already on Injured Reserve, including star guard Mike Onwenu.

Unfortunately, their injury luck worsened significantly against New York, as three more linemen went down in Week 6. Two of them, guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown, are already listed as doubtful for Thursday night's matchup. Meanwhile, right tackle Morgan Moses is considered questionable.

They might not be big names, but all three players have helped the unit rank fifth in pass-block win rate (56%) and eighth in run-block win rate (75%). Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has only been sacked twice over the past three weeks.

While New England has high hopes for backup tackle Caleb Lomu, whom they selected in the first round of this year's draft, if Moses can't go, they're in a much worse spot at guard. Third-year man Walter Rouse would be in line to make his first career start on one side, and veteran journeyman Matt Pryor would start on the other. That's not an ideal situation for a team hoping to establish offensive consistency.

Bears' DTs will have to come to play

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Chicago Bears defensive line Grady Jarrett (50) walks off the field after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears also might not have their full complement of d-linemen (they'll be without two key starters, Dayo Odeyingbo and Montez Sweat), but their previously maligned defensive interior will have a chance to quiet their doubters on Thursday night.

Grady Jarrett's stat line (11 tackles, 1 TFL) might not jump off the page through the first six games, but he's been far more disruptive this season than he was last year. He has a good chance to continue that trajectory against New England's injury-riddled offensive line.

Meanwhile, the rest of the rotation must bring their A-game to capitalize on the situation. Kentavius Street and James Lynch have both shown flashes, and they should get plenty of opportunities to build on them against the Patriots.

If Chicago's defensive line doesn't let the Patriots establish a rhythm, the Bears will have a good chance to come out of Thursday night with a victory.