The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions have released their list of inactives ahead of kickoff of the Thanksgiving Day contest.

For the Bears, we already knew three of the players who would be inactive, a list that includes cornerback Kyler Gordon, safety Elijah Hicks and running back Roschon Johnson, all of whom were ruled out on Wednesday.

The Bears had two players listed as questionable in cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and linebacker D'Marco Jackson. Both are active for Chicago.

As for the Lions, they ruled out cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. and defensive lineman Skyler Gill-Howard on Wednesday and Gill-Howard has since been placed on injured reserve with his season-ending knee injury.

The two Lions players listed as questionable, safety Chuck Clark and edge rusher DJ Wonnum, are both inactive. Wonnum is the Lions' sacks leader this season and Clark wears the green dot, so their absences are huge blows to Detroit's defense.

Now, a look at the full list of inactives for both teams.

Bears vs. Lions inactives

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bears inactives: CB Kyler Gordon, S Elijah Hicks, RB Roschon Johnson, QB Case Keenum (emergency third QB), DL Jayden Loving, OL Jordan McFadden, CB Isaac Yiadom

Lions inactives: CB Ennis Rakestraw Jr., EDGE DJ Wonnum, S Chuck Clark, DB Keith Abney, EDGE Tyrus Wheat

How Bears will replace Kyler Gordon

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a few avenues to take here.

Chicago could opt to run it back with Clark Phillips, the defensive back who was acquired in the Gervon Dexter trade.

Phillips was sensational in the slot last week with four tackles (one for loss), one sack, one QB hit, two pressures and one pass break-up.

The other option is to deploy Malik Muhammad in the slot, but that would mean the Bears are more reliant on Stevenson, which is not the best approach.

Cam Lewis has also played in the slot in 2026, but with Hicks on the shelf for this game, the veteran defensive back is needed at safety with Chicago already being short-handed in the depth department.

How Bears will replace Johnson, Hicks

Chicago Bears safety Elijah Hicks (22) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With Johnson out, Salvon Ahmed will step into the RB3 role. Ahmed was one of the Bears' practice squad elevations on Wednesday.

At safety, rookie Skyler Thomas could be the next man up if the Bears need a safety off the bench. But Chicago will also need another punt protector because that's Hicks' role.

On that front, Thomas and Ahmed both played snaps there in the preseason, so they are options for the Bears in Week 12.

— Sign up for the Bears OnSI newsletter for more free coverage from Chicago Bears on SI —