When the Chicago Bears traded Gervon Dexter, I was totally against it, and for a few reasons.

Dexter was a bad fit in Dennis Allen's defense and he was a terrible run defender, but he was also the team's best interior pass-rusher and the options to replace him were shaky, at best, and that was proven true after Jordan van den Berg and Kentavius Street weren't very good (van berg was especially bad) in his stead.

The other issue I had with the trade was the return. The Bears only received a fifth-round pick and defensive back Clark Phillips, who was coming off an injury-plagued 2025 campaign and was a career backup.

Clark Phillips flipping the script

Chicago Bears defensive end Daniel Hardy (92) celebrates with cornerback Clark Phillips III (20) after a play against the New Orleans Saintsat Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But things have begun to change the last few weeks and Phillips is starting to give the Bears some return on investment from the trade.

Phillips played a season-high 23 snaps in Week 9 thanks to injuries to Malik Muhammad and Tyrique Stevenson and he responded by giving up zero completions on two targets on the boundary and added one tackle for good measure.

Then, in Week 11 when the Bears were missing slot cornerback Kyler Gordon due to injury, it was Phillips who was called into action in the slot and he once again made the most of his opportunity.

Phillips had four tackles, including one for loss, one sack, one QB hit, two pressures and one pass defensed. He did give up three completions on four of the targets thrown his way, but those catches only gained seven yards and Phillips' passer rating against was an impressive 77.1.

Chicago Bears cornerback Clark Phillips III (20) makes a tackle on New Orleans Saints running back Travis Etienne Jr. (3) during the third quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of those targets came against Saints No. 1 wideout Chris Olave and the pass fell incomplete.

But that wasn't even the entire extent of Phillips' contribution on Sunday. The veteran defensive back also forced a fumble that the Bears recovered and ultimately turned into points.

"You're watching every position out there. Obviously, you're seeing how other teams play them. This week, for instance, you're looking at Chris Olave, you're looking at Devaugh Vele, you're looking at Juwan Johnson, you're looking at everybody that could possibly be in that spot that you're going to be in," Phillips said, per NBC Chicago's Natalie Spala. "For me, I'm just grateful for the opportunity and we gotta keep it going."

Ahead of the deadline, the Bears were reportedly in the market for a cornerback trade to bolster their room.

But it appears the cornerback they needed was on the roster the whole time. Phillips' versatility and ability to step up when called upon is a huge development for Chicago's ascending defense.

Now, this doesn't mean the Dexter trade is fully justified, but it is certainly looking better than it did just a few weeks ago.

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