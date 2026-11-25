The Chicago Bears have released their final injury report on the day before the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

As they did the previous two days, the Bears held a walk-through once again, so the injury report is an estimation for the third consecutive day.

The final injury report includes a new addition for the second straight day, and that player, along with another, is listed as questionable.

As for players ruled out, there are three in total. We'll go over all of that and much more after checking out the injury report for Wednesday.

Bears' Wednesday injury report

Bears Communications on X

A new addition among 2 questionable

Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson is a new addition to the injury report with a groin injury and, along with linebacker D'Marco Jackson, he is questionable to play on Thursday.

Assuming he didn't somehow injure himself during the walk-through, the fact that Stevenson was listed as limited gives Chicago's cornerback a chance to suit up.

As for Jackson, three full practices suggests he will go.

3 Bears ruled out

Chicago Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon (6) takes the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before the game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, defensive back Kyler Gordon, safety Elijah Hicks and running back Roschon Johnson have been ruled out.

The writing was on the wall with both Gordon and Johnson after they were estimated non-participants on Monday and Tuesday.

Gordon got hurt before the bye, and Johnson was carted off with his injury during the Week 11 game against the New Orleans Saints. This is now two missed games in a row for Gordon.

Hicks popped up on the injury report on Tuesday and was ruled out immediately by head coach Ben Johnson due to his concussion.

That situation is a little strange because Hicks was not reported to have a concussion during or after last week's game and Chicago didn't hold a full practice this week.

That said, sometimes players don't start getting symptoms until a day or two after a game, so that's probably the case here.

How Bears will replace Gordon, Johnson, Hicks

Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) runs after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a few options to replace Gordon, assuming Stevenson overcomes the questionable tag.

One of them is to put Malik Muhammad in the slot and have Stevenson on the outside. Muhammad played very good football in the slot earlier in the season while Gordon was out with a calf issue.

The other option is to run it back with Clark Phillips, who played in the slot against the Saints and had himself a great game.

There would be a third option in Cam Lewis, but with Hicks ruled out, the Bears need Lewis at safety next to Dillon Thieneman.

Rookie Skyler Thomas is in line to be the primary backup at safety with Hicks sidelined, but the Bears also need a new punt protector, which was Hicks' other job. Thomas, Salvon Ahmed and Marlew Sewell, who was re-signed to the practice squad this week, all received looks in that role during the preseason.

Speaking of Ahmed, he will be Chicago's RB3 with Johnson out.

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