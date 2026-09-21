Motivated Dayo and Everything Else That Went Right For Bears in Week 2 Loss to Vikings

There is a ton fo negativity surrounding the Chicago Bears right now, and for good reason.

Caleb Williams is hurt and the Bears are coming off a hideous performance versus the Minnesota Vikings that was a far cry from their historic Week 1 blowout of the Carolina Panthers.

Knowing that, it's safe to say Bears fans could use a little positivity right now, so we're here to offer you some. Here's what actually went right for the Bears in Week 2.

Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo step up

Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) tackles Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears hoped all offseason long that Booker and Odeyingbo would step up and answer the bell opposite Montez Sweat. Well, they did a pretty good job of that on Sunday.

Booker tallied one pressure and one sack, and Odeyingbo had a team-high three pressures to go along with his sack, and both chipped-in a run stop, also. "Motivated Dayo" was in full effect on Sunday.

We're not ready to proclaim the edge spot across from Sweat fully secured, but this was no doubt a step in the right direction for Odeyingbo and Booker.

Two rookies continue ascending

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad did a little bit of everything on Sunday. He posted three tackles, including one for loss, pocketed his first-ever sack on a blitz, and recorded one run stop. On the two passes thrown at him, Muhammad didn't give up any receptions and had an impressive 39.6 passer rating allowed, per Pro Football Focus.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Bears handle the cornerback position upon Kyler Gordon's return. Muhammad has been excellent over two games and deserves to keep the job in the slot. Tyrique Stevenson played better in Week 2, but he better not slip up moving forward.

As for Thieneman, the rookie was tops on the team with his seven tackles and added a pass defensed for good measure. He also saved a touchdown with a last-second shove on Justin Jefferson that jarred the ball loose in the end zone. Jaylon Johnson was in coverage on the play, so the rookie bailed him out from allowing a touchdown.

The Bears' first-round pick has been as advertised thus far and Muhammad has been better than expected.

The defense as a whole

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen speaks during Chicago Bears Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's defense was a total disaster in Week 1, so it was good to see the unit show up in Week 2. Granted, the weather helped, but there's no doubt the Bears' defense played better, too.

The Vikings only mustered up 246 yards of total offense, including just 127 through the air. The Vikings were 3-for-13 on third downs and failed to score on their only red-zone trip thanks to the aforementioned play by Thieneman.

The pass-rush wasn't great, but it did finish with 11 pressures and three sacks. The secondary had some issues but was solid overall, as evidenced by Jefferson and Jordan Addison combining for five catches for 76 yards.

Our biggest gripe with the defense is that the Vikings totaled 119 yards on the ground, but at a 4.3-yard per carry clip, it doesn't look as bad.