The Chicago Bears entered free agency with a major need to improve at linebacker this offseason. They cut ties with Tremaine Edmunds to save $15 million against the cap a week before free agency began.

They landed one of the best 'backers on the open market in Devin Bush, whom they signed to a three-year, $30 million deal. However, according to Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone, Bush might not have been their first choice.

The veteran linebacker offered a glimpse into his experience when speaking to 97.1 The Ticket's Will Burchfield after Tampa Bay's 31-21 loss against the Lions on Sunday. He received a cold reception from Ford Field faithful throughout the contest and says he gave the Bears an equally cold reception after they offered him a three-year deal this offseason.

"The fans shouldn’t be booing me because Chicago offered me the most amount of money and I said no," Anzalone said, per Burchfield.

The Bears played two games against Anzalone from 2021 through 2025

Sep 14, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anzalone was far from a household name when he joined the Lions ahead of the 2021 campaign. He had only 20 career starts under his belt at that stage of his career.

However, it didn't take him long to catch on in the Motor City. He immediately enjoyed a career year with the Lions and took his game to another level over the next two seasons.

He became a quintessential chess piece on Detroit's defense, perfectly encapsulating the "knee-biting" mentality head coach Dan Campbell preached. While his playing style walked a fine line between aggressive and dirty, his impact was undeniable.

Anzalone started all 77 of his career games with the Lions and was a respected voice in the locker room. That respect presumably played a role in Ben Johnson wanting to target him in free agency, although it's also safe to assume his experience playing under Dennis Allen in New Orleans (where he began his career in 2017) also contributed to their rumored interest.

Nevertheless, Anzalone ultimately opted to sign a two-year, $17 million deal with Tampa Bay this offseason. The Bears then pivoted to the younger, more athletic (and potentially more expensive) Devin Bush.

Anzalone and Bush's contracts will make for an interesting comparison

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) tackles Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) at Soldier Field. in the first half. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anzalone and Bush have both lived up to their respective contracts this season. While the latter stumbled out of the gate in Chicago, he has been playing with his hair on fire in recent weeks. He's up to 61 tackles for the season (including 7 TFLs), along with 2 sacks and 2 fumble recoveries.

Meanwhile, Anzalone has been a takeaways merchant in Tampa Bay. On top of his 51 tackles (2 TFLs), his 4 interceptions lead all linebackers and are tied for third-most in the NFL.

Neither team regrets their decision to take a chance on their respective 'backer. It'll be interesting to see whether either move turns out better for either squad with the added insight in mind, though.

At 28, Bush is four years younger than Anzalone. His contract will also keep him in Chicago for one year longer than Anzalone's will keep him in Tampa Bay, although the Bears offered him a three-year deal (even with the specifics of the pact being uncertain).

Nov 8, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) makes an interception against the Chicago Bears in the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Talia Sprague-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The timing of the claim is interesting from a few perspectives, even if it was spawned by Anzalone's return to Detroit. For starters, it came two weeks after the Bears played the Buccaneers, and the veteran linebacker hauled in a tipped pass to snag off Caleb Williams.

The Bears will also return to Ford Field to face off against the Lions on Thanksgiving. Detroit will be without defensive leader (a title Anzalone used to own) and star linebacker Jack Campbell, who suffered a scary neck injury in their Week 8 win over the Vikings.

In an alternate reality, the Lions surely would've wished Anzalone were under contract for Thursday's matchup. The Bears are probably A-okay with their linebacker room, though.