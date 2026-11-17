The Chicago Bears expected Devin Bush to step in and immediately fill the role Tremaine Edmunds left behind. Their decision to sign Bush to a three-year, $30 million deal on the first day of free agency was one of our favorite moves they made on the open market. We thought they landed a certified steal.

Unfortunately, that didn't exactly look to be the case over the first month of the season. He was virtually non-existent against opponents' rushing attacks and often got overwhelmed when being blocked one-on-one.

In late September, we wrote that the linebacker unit was an underrated issue on Chicago's defense. Rookie safety Dillon Thieneman had to do mop-up duty against opposing backs far too often.

However, Bush seemed to turn the corner in their Week 4 matchup against the Jets (he had only 4 tackles, but the defense was on the field for 31 plays), and he's been on an upward trajectory since that point. You really can't play the position much better than he did in their Week 9 clash against Tampa Bay.

Devin Bush is finally living up to his contract

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA;New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) is tackled by Chicago Bears linebacker Devin Bush (12) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 28-year-old is coming off his most impressive performance of the season. He had 9 tackles (including 1 TFL) and 2 pass deflections against Tampa Bay. Bush also nearly sacked Mayfield and forced him out of the pocket into the waiting arms of Shemar Turner.

While that contest might've been his best of the season, it was far from his only quality showing. He's been one of their most consistent defenders over the past six weeks.

Bush has 34 tackles since their Week 5 matchup against Green Bay. While Dillon Thieneman still leads the team with 57 takedowns, Bush is now hot on his heels with 53 of his own (he also has 7 more since Week 5). A few of those hits have also set the tone against opposing offenses.

Bush's versatility is one of the most significant factors that saw them land on him in free agency. He's equally comfortable dropping back into coverage as he is filling a lane to put a big hit on a running back. His size (5'11", 234 lbs.) is virtually his only weakness, as he can often get washed out of plays if opposing linemen get their hands on him early.

Still, that hasn't been an issue in recent weeks. He's leveraged his speed to get around them and make plays in the backfield. ESPN's Bill Barnwell named Bush to his midseason All-Pro team last week, and it's tough to argue with that opinion.

Bush's yearly average of $10 million per year is tied for 19th among linebackers. Interestingly, that mark is tied with teammate T.J. Edwards. Through the first half of the season, Bush has 32 more tackles, 2 more sacks, and 4 more TFLs than his running mate (albeit in two more games, as Edwards dealt with a nagging hamstring injury earlier this season).

He's not only outplaying Edwards, though. He's been playing like one of the league's best 'backers since catching his stride. While Cam Lewis' contract gives him a slight edge in the battle for Ryan Poles' best free-agent addition, Bush's recent emergence makes it a close competition.