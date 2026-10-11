Chicago Bears vs. Green Bay Packers Inactives: Who's In, Who's Out For Week 5

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have put out their list of inactives ahead of the Week 5 contest on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Despite entering the game with a questionable tag, quarterback Caleb Williams will not suit up for Chicago, as expected. Williams only logged a limited practice this week and it was always assumed he would miss at least three games.

With this being his third game out, Williams has an opportunity to get back next week. We'll have more on that shortly.

Another high-profile inactive is running back Kyle Monangai, who was ruled out on Friday due to toe and thumb injuries. The toe issue is the bigger concern, though.

Now, a look at the inactives for both teams.

Chicago Bears Week 5 inactives

A detailed view of a Chicago Bears helmet before the game against Carolina Panthers during pregame warmups at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

QB Caleb Williams

RB Kyle Monangai

OL Ozzy Trapilo

LB Keyshaun Elliott

DL Jamree Kromah

DL Jayden Loving

No real surprises here.

While Trapilo is practicing in full, he still apparently needs more ramp up time before being ready to play. Theo Benedet gets another start at left tackle with Braxton Jones in IR.

Elliott was ruled out on Friday because of a quadriceps injury, but the good news is the Bears are getting Noah Sewell back from the PUP list this week after he was activated on Saturday.

Kromah and Loving have been regular inactives this season.

Green Bay Packers Week 5 inactives

A Green Bay Packers helmet on the sidelines against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

OL Jacob Monk

G Aaron Banks

OL Donoavan Jennings

DT Anthony Campbell

Caleb Williams injury update

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks on before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Earlier in the day, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted that the Bears quarterback is "pushing to play" in Week 6,

"Really good news for the Bears the other day, with Caleb Williams returning to practice with that hamstring injury," Garafolo said.

"Not good news for this week, really for next week, because this is Williams starting to work his way back and pushing to play next week. That's what I am told by multiple sources here," he added. "The team is going to see how he does through the course of the week, so we really don't know how this is going to go, but this is Williams trying to get back right on the timeline."

So, it looks like we may see the return of Williams next week. We'll have a clearer picture on Wednesday, when the Bears put out their first injury report of the week.

Kyle Monangai injury update

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN's Courtney Cronin reported that Monangai is currently week-to-week with his turf toe injury.

The good news is, Cronin says he is not a candidate for injured reserve, which means the Bears don't expect him to miss more than three games.

As is the case with Williams, we'll know more about Monangai on Wednesday, when the Bears return to practice. Any semblance of participation from him would be a good sign he'll return in Week 6.