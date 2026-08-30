Biggest Takeaways From Chicago Bears Preseason Week 3 Win over Tennessee Titans

The Chicago Bears capped off their preseason slate on Saturday night with a victory over the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

With the exhibition contests now complete, the Bears turn their focus to cutting the roster down to 53 players, which must be done by Sunday, Aug. 30, at 5 p.m. CT.

The Bears only played a handful of starters on defense, which gave the guys fighting for roster spots increased looks before what will be a crucial day on Sunday.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Chicago's last game action before Week 1 of the 2026 regular season.

Key injury updates

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden III (10) stretches during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported seeing Austin Booker and Luther Burden doing work on the field before the game, which is a good sign both are on track to returning.

The Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley reported seeing Jaylon Johnson doing some work on the field before the game, also, which is more positive injury news for the Bears.

Adding to all that, Jaylon Jones was able to suit up after a lengthy absence due to injury. Jones might be the primary slot corner if Kyler Gordon doesn't get back in time for Week 1.

Braxton Jones is locked in

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) walks on the field during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen what the Bears will do when Ozzy Trapilo is ready to go, but the fact that Jones didn't suit up while both Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie did suggests he has won the left tackle job for now.

Jedrick Wills didn't appear to take the field against Tennessee, so he might be safe, but there has been nothing to suggest he's even close to challenging Jones, who has gotten the vast majority of left tackle reps with Chicago's ones this offseason.

Safety competition continues

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo (87) runs against Chicago Bears defensive back Cam Lewis (21) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head coach Ben Johnson said early in the week that the safety competition wasn't settled yet. Dillon Thieneman is locked in, but the starter next to him is not, Johnson said.

We saw that in the flesh in preseason Week 3, as both Cam Lewis and Xavier Woods played. It does not appear that Elijah Hicks suited up after making his return to practice this week, but that's likely because he's still ramping up.

Lewis and Woods had three tackles apiece, but the former added a pass defensed to help his cause a bit more.

Zavion Thomas is as advertised

Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) warms up during Training Camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Zavion Thomas might not be any higher than No. 5 on the depth chart entering the 2026 season, but his big play on Saturday showed exactly why the Bears need to get him involved.

Thomas had a ridiculous 97-yard touchdown catch on a pass from Tyson Bagent that showed every bit of his 4.28 speed. Thomas was wide open after a nasty double move, and then he accelerated to outrun Tennessee's defense.

According to Next Gen Stats, Thomas hit a top speed of 21.99 MPH, the fastest speed for any ball-carrier this preseason.

Thomas wasn't done there, though, as he also ripped off a 39-yard punt return, a 22-yard kickoff return and caught four more passes to finish with a team-high 140 yards.

Thomas clearly has game-changing ability with the ball in his hands and it's going to be fun to see how Johnson uses it.

Roschon Johnson didn't help himself

Tennessee Titans cornerback Keydrain Calligan (29) tackles Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was initially reported that Salvon Ahmed wasn't one of the two backs who dressed for Chicago on Saturday night, which turned heads because that would signify he's safe. However, it was later revealed Ahmed might be dealing with a minor injury.

Ahmed is competing for the RB3 job and quite possibly the last spot at running back with Johnson. Ahmed has been better all offseason in terms of running the football and Johnson didn't change that after totaling just 52 yards and a score on 15 attempts and 11 receiving yards on two catches.

We ultimately believe Johnson is going to win out because of his special teams ability, but this one is close and we wouldn't be shocked if Ahmed beats him out.

Last-ditch standouts

Chicago Bears defensive back Terell Smith (32) runs drills during a joint training camp at the Kettering Health Practice Fields, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2026, in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Smith, who has had injury woes this offseason, is on the bubble and needed a strong finish to the preseason to improve his chances of making the cut. Well, he delivered.

The 2023 fifth-round pick was blanked in the tackles department but he did notch a pair of passes defensed.

Also on defense, UDFA and defensive lineman Jayden Loving had two tackles, both of which were for loss, one sack and one pass defensed, and edge rusher Jamree Kromah had three tackles, including one for loss, and one sack.

Kromah and Loving had strong training camp and preseason showings and should earn a spot on the practice squad if they miss the cut and clear waivers.

Tyson Bagent is ready (and boosted his trade stock)

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) reacts in the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bagent was phenomenal against Tennessee. He completed 16-of-17 passes for 208 yards and two touchdowns while also adding two carries 21 yards.

Yes, it was against Tennesse's backups, but Bagent did exactly what you'd expect him to do in that situation.

There was never any doubt about Bagent being QB2, but one has to wonder if there will be a team calling about him before or after the cutdown deadline. After all, it was revealed earlier this offseason that Bagent was drawing trade interest.

What we can say is Bagent improved his stock, even if just a little bit, on Saturday night. We can also confidently say he's ready for the start of the 2026 season.