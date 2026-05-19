Bears Could Fix Wide Receiver Need by Trading With Patriots for Kayshon Boutte

The Chicago Bears have a need at wide receiver and the New England Patriots might have one available for trade.

The Bears are turning the page to a new chapter at wide receiver in 2026 after the team traded DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills, which leaves a pair of young wideouts in Rome Odunze and Luther Burden atop the depth chart.

While the duo is promising, neither one has cemented himself just yet. Burden's sample size is small, and Odunze hasn't produced at the elite level you'd expect from a top-10 pick and struggled with injury last season.

Adding to that, depth is a concern. Behind Odunze and Burden are Kalif Raymond, Scotty Miller, Jahdae Walker and Zavion Thomas.

The latter two are completely unproven, Raymond has struggled with injury and hasn't been very productive the past two seasons, and Miller hasn't posted more than 185 yards in any year since his 500-yard campaign in 2020.

Bears should trade for Kayshon Boutte

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One receiver who could be available is Kayshon Boutte.

Boutte has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason as the Patriots have reportedly pursued A.J. Brown.

That why Boutte's absence during the team's offseason program has raised eyebrows. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes Boutte can be acquired for a Day 3 pick right now.

"Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte, I think, could be had for a fifth- or sixth-round draft pick right now, if anyone has an interest in him," Breer wrote.

Boutte has been impressive the past two seasons, with the former sixth-round pick tallying over 500 yards in each campaign.

In 2025, he served as the Patriots' WR2 behind Stefon Diggs and had arguably his best season with 551 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdowns.

Most of Boutte's career snaps have come on the outside, but he does have at least some experience in the slot. With Oduzne and Burden both having the ability to line up inside and out, there's no fear about a logjam here even if Chicago doesn't view Boutte as someone they'd put in the slot.

The only downside to acquiring Boutte is the fact that he might be a rental, seeing as how he 's in the final year of his rookie contract. However, for a Day 3 pick, and because of Chicago's need and Super Bowl aspirations, it's well worth the risk.

As far as when a Boutte trade might happen, we wouldn't expect it to come before June 1, when the Patriorts are widely expected to finally pull off the trade for Brown, which would make Boutte expendable.