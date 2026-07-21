The 6 Most Interesting Chicago Bears Training Camp Battles to Watch

Chicago Bears training camp is right around the corner. Rookies report on Saturday, and the veterans will join them three days later.

The Bears entered this offseason with two major goals. The first of which was to address their key departures through free agency (and Drew Dalman's sudden retirement). They also clearly emphasized increasing their depth in a few weaker areas of the roster.

Judging by the current state of the roster, it's clear they passed both of those goals with flying colors. They currently field a roster that looks ready to compete for another division title.

With that said, the roster still features a few significant question marks entering training camp. What are the most significant roster battles that fans should be keeping tabs on throughout August?

Logan Jones vs. Garrett Bradbury

May 8, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones (54) stretches during Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The battle for the starting center job is bound to be one of the most competitive across the entire roster. Garrett Bradbury is no slouch. He's started every game (105 career starts) that he's been active for in his career. Bradbury also didn't give up any sacks for the AFC Champion New England Patriots last season.

Still, the veteran has settled in as a league-average starter. The Bears wouldn't have made Iowa's Logan Jones the first center off the board if they didn't think he could ascend higher than that status. The former Hawkeye will turn 25 by the Bears' Week 10 bye week, and is as NFL-ready as they come. If he can make his presence felt early on, it might be difficult for the Bears to keep him out of the lineup. Even if he's not in the lineup from the jump, it's only a matter of time before he's running with the starters.

Startling left tackle job

Sep 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The center position isn't the only one along the offensive line that's up for grabs in training camp. The competition at left tackle might not have as much fanfare in the wake of Ozzy Trapilo's ruptured patellar tendon, but it's arguably even more important. Whoever wins the job will be tasked with protecting Caleb Williams' blindside.

Braxton Jones enters training camp as the most likely starter of the bunch. He's coming off an injury-shortened and disappointing 2025 season, but there's reason to believe that he could bounce back strong, being another offseason removed from the fractured fibula injury he suffered late in the 2024 campaign. Before the injury, he was a league-average starter at left tackle (which was enough to be considered a bright spot along the Bears' line at that point).

Jedrick Wills is also attempting to put his injury history behind him and jump-start his career in Chicago. Like Jones, he was also an average starter before injuries took a toll. They'll both be battling with Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadgie for the starting job. The former held his own over his eight starts last year. The latter will be extremely lucky to stick around in a crowded offensive line room.

Defensive tackle rotation

Oct 25, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) reacts after a tackle against the Syracuse Orange in the second quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears didn't make any significant improvements to their defensive tackle room this offseason. However, they did add a few depth pieces who could become key cogs in an improved interior rotation. Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter Sr. are all but guaranteed to reclaim their starting jobs, but free agent acquisition Neville Gallimore could push for a bigger role on passing downs at Jarrett's expense.

Chicago has an even bigger competition brewing behind the "big three". Sixth-round selection Jordan van den Berg is just about as talented as they come at the defensive tackle position. Unfortunately, he's also just as raw. He'll be vying for position with veteran additions James Lynch and Kentavius Street. Neither inspires much confidence, but they've both shown brief flashes.

Also, can undrafted rookie Jayden Loving potentially supplant one of the veterans for a roster spot? He's on a similar planet with JVDB when it comes to athleticism, and that's saying a lot. It'll be very interesting to see who comes out alive in this room.

How will the linebacker competition shake out?

Dec 14, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker D'Marco Jackson (48) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears were very smart to bring D'Marco Jackson back this offseason. He was arguably their best linebacker after entering the lineup last season. Can he potentially expand his role at the expense of T.J. Edwards? I don't think it's out of the question (especially on passing downs).

The competition for LB4 through LB6 (or however many 'backers they keep) is really the most intriguing aspect in the linebacker camp battle conversation, though. Chicago added a lot of depth to the linebacker room, which could push a good player or two off the roster completely. Last year's fourth-round selection Ruben Hyppolite II better get up to speed quickly. He could quickly be on the outside looking in if Jack Sanborn proves to be more valuable on special teams and Tony Fields II builds upon his promising UFL breakout.

How early can Zavion Thomas overtake Kalif Raymond (and/or Jahdae Walker)?

Jun 9, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Zavion Thomas (81) passes the ball during Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rome Odunze and Luther Burden III are locked into their roles as the top two wide receivers on Chicago's depth chart. Everything from that point onward is completely up in the air. From an entertainment perspective, this is bound to be one of the most fun competitions to keep tabs on. Both Kalif Raymond and Zavion Thomas can absolutely fly. They might be trading body blows with the help of Caleb Williams' cannon for a right arm.

Jahdae Walker could also carve out a role for himself in the rotation if the former undrafted rookie shows improvement from a surprisingly clutch rookie season. In the end, I think "the battle for WR3" will ultimately be somewhat of a moot point. Outside of the top two wide receivers, I don't think anyone is going to have too much on their plates, but they're all going to eat.

Who will win the CB2 job (and which corners won't make the cut)?

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) warms up during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears' cornerback room is similar to their linebacker unit. They have a lot of depth, and that depth could lead to a few solid backups looking for new homes next month. Josh Blackwell, Terrell Smith, and Jaylon Jones have all shown promise over the past few years. However, with the Bears adding Malik Muhammad in the fourth round and Cam Lewis to play a hybrid safety/nickelback role, they will probably be fighting for two roster spots.

Still, the most important battle among the cover men will be regarding who grabs the starting job opposite Jaylon Johnson. Tyrique Stevenson is the early favorite to win the job, but he'll have a very short leash. It's basically going to be a collar. If he stumbles out of the gates, then Smith or Muhammad will be hot on his heels. They can make up a lot of ground in the competition with a strong showing over the next month.