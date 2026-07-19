Chicago Bears Linked to Pro Bowl Free Agent Who Doesn't Want to Play for Them

With Ozzy Trapilo on the shelf for an undetermined amount of time due to a ruptured patellar tendon, the Chicago Bears need to figure out who will start at left tackle in 2026.

Chicago is set to have a competition in training camp between Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills and Kiran Amegadjie, per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, but each of those players carry concerns.

Jones was initially the Bears' starter at left tackle in 2025 before he was benched for poor play, Wills has been plagued by injury and ineffective play during his career, and Amegadjie is still unproven after two years in the league.

As a result of their current situation, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox named the Bears as a landing spot for former Detroit Lions Pro Bowl left tackle, Taylor Decker, who remains available in free agency.

"At this point in his career, Decker would make the most sense for a legitimate contender looking to add some insurance to its offensive line," Knox said.

"The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams spring to mind. Chicago has Ozzy Trapilo recovering from a ruptured patellar tendon, while Rams tackle Alaric Jackson could still potentially face league discipline for a June domestic violence arrest—though he's being placed in a diversion program instead of facing prosecution, according to ESPN's Sarah Barshop," Knox added.

Decker was cut loose by the Lions earlier this offseason after the two sides couldn't agree on a pay cut for the veteran.

The 2024 Pro Bowler had a down season in 2025, but that could be explained away by his battling a shoulder injury during the campaign.

Even still, the 32-year-old gave up two sacks and 33 pressures and posted respectable Pro Football Focus grades of 69.5 in pass-blocking and 62.1 in run-blocking.

He would no doubt be a welcomed addition to Chicago's left tackle competition, but chances are he won't land with the Bears, even with his connection to former Lions offensive coordinator and current Bears head coach, Ben Johnson.

Taylor Decker doesn't want to play for Bears

Former Detroit Lions left tackle Taylor Decker. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

During an episode of the "Lions Collective Podcast," Justin Rogers of the Detroit Football Network revealed Decker is "anti-playing for the Bears and Packers" because of his past with the Lions.

Rogers also added that Decker playing for the Bears or Packers "feels kind of dirty" to him.

"I will tell you that he’s pretty anti-playing for the Bears or Packers. That’s the Lions background in him. I know Ben Johnson did it and that was the right situation for him, but Taylor feels kind of dirty about the idea. It just isn’t interesting to him," Rogers reported.

Rogers also cast doubt on Decker playing at all in 2026.

"I could see him joining a team mid-season, the further he gets away from football and games being played, injuries happening and the right offer occurs. I could also see him not playing," he added.

Decker admitted to Rogers he was not happy about how things ended with the Lions, but not even that is enough to get him to Chicago or Green Bay.

The latest on Bears' left tackle competition

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's left tackle competition will kick off in earnest at training camp later this month, but there is already a clear front-runner and that's Jones, who garnered all of the first-team reps during the spring.

"(Jones) took all the first-team reps this spring and enters camp in the lead to win the left tackle job, a competition that also features Jedrick Wills Jr. and Kiran Amegadjie," Cronin wrote.

Despite how badly things went for Jones last season, there is hope he can turn it around and answer the bell for Chicago.

Not only does he appear to be in great shape and very motivated, but Jones is also further removed from an ankle injury he was rehabbing from last offseason.