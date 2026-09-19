Chicago Bears Make Bewildering Selection in Todd McShay's 2027 NFL Mock Draft

If the Week 1 contest between the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers showed us anything, it's that the arrow is pointing up for Chicago's offensive line.

While the group upfront wasn't perfect, it was pretty darn good. The pass protection was sufficient and the run-blocking was superb.

Bear in mind, the Bears may not even have their best five guys out there, as Ozzy Trapilo, who looked to be the left tackle of the future last season, hasn't played yet.

And he might not play for a while if Braxton Jones continues to perform at the level he did in Week 1. Safe to say, the Bears have a good problem on their hands at tackle with two starting options on the left side and Darnell Wright on the right.

Todd McShay mocks tackle to Bears

Iowa offensive lineman Trevor Lauck (59) stands for a portrait during Hawkeye football media day, Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, in Iowa City. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In what is a bewildering projection, The Ringer's Todd McShay has the Bears taking offensive tackle Trevor Lauck with the No. 19 overall pick in his latest mock draft.

"Lauck has the feet, balance, and lateral quickness to develop into a starting left tackle in a zone-heavy offense. He mirrors speed well, stays active with his hands, and moves comfortably to the second level," McShay wrote.

"He needs to strengthen his base and improve against power, but this athletic foundation is difficult to find. Lauck's movement skills would allow Ben Johnson to keep his entire running game menu open — wide zone on one snap, gap concepts on the next," he concluded.

Why this pick is bewildering

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson talks with offensive lineman (75) Ozzy Trapilo during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While all of that sounds great, as things stand now the Bears do not need to take a tackle this early, if at all, in the 2027 draft.

That's because the Bears should be set for at least the next few season at the position. After all, Wright is under contract for the long haul, and while Jones will be a free agent in 2027, Chicago still has Trapilo under contract through 2028.

The only way we could see this changing is if Jones struggles and Trapilo replaces him and struggles, also. It's certainly possibe that happens given Jones' track record of issues (he was benched in 2025) and the small sample size Trapilo has as a starter (14 games, six starts).

But, as we stand here today, there is no need to spring for a tackle this early and we would bet Chicago ends up opting for a different position with its first-round pick, which will hopefully be a lot later than what McShay projects here.