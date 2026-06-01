These 5 Bears Face Make-or-Break 2026 Seasons With Futures on the Line

The Chicago Bears have one of the league's most talented young cores, and a coaching staff that should be able to get the most out of them. However, they still have a few question marks on their roster and will be counting on some players who have yet to show that they can thrive in the Windy City.

While the players entering a contract year will obviously have the most weight on their shoulders in the 2026 NFL season, they're not the only ones who will be feeling the heat. A few other players will have to show that they can live up to their hefty contract or draft status to maintain their role going into 2027.

Which areas do the Bears' make-or-break players need to improve the most?

Tyrique Stevenson: Can he develop any semblance of consistency?

Nov 23, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver DK Metcalf (4) is tackled by Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Tyrique Stevenson deserves credit for sparking the Bears' incredible 2025 season after he ripped the ball away from Cowboys' running back Javonte Williams in Week 3. He followed that performance up with a quality diving interception the next week against Las Vegas.

Unfortunately, those two instances marked the most recent instances where he displayed an ounce of consistency. He failed to build off of those performances and instead seemed to take a step back from there as the season progressed. Stevenson later lost his starting job to Nahshon Wright when the secondary finally got healthy later in the season.

Unfortunately, the inconsistency was nothing new for Stevenson. He is entering the final year of his rookie contract and has yet to establish himself as a known commodity. Whether it's a game-to-game or even play-to-play basis, he has consistently been inconsistent. That'll have to change if he wants to get a big contract next offseason, whether it be with Chicago (which ultimately feels unlikely with the addition of Malik Muhammad) or elsewhere.

Braxton Jones: Can he return to form after another year removed from surgery?

Nov 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Roschon Johnson (23) celebrates his rushing touchdown with offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) against the Green Bay Packers during the second quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images | Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Choosing to re-sign Braxton Jones wasn't on my bingo card for the Bears entering this offseason. Not after his ultra-short stint in the starting lineup after a tumultuous start to last season.

The Bears' brass are clearly betting on him to return to form with another offseason removed from a broken fibula that ended his 2024 campaign. With Jones making only $5 million in 2025, it's hard to find fault with their vote of confidence. If he does rebound nicely, he will be a stone-cold steal at that price point.

Ozzy Trapilo played well last year, and I'd (once again) be surprised if they intend to bring Jones back after the 2026 season. However, if he can hold onto the starting job for the duration of the season, or at least until Trapilo is back in the lineup after he suffered a ruptured Achilles in the playoffs, then he should get a healthy pay-day on the open market next offseason. If he doesn't, then he'll probably sign a similar one-year, prove-it deal elsewhere.

Rome Odunze: Can he get better at contested catches (and eliminate the drops)?

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) reacts after catching a pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

It might be premature to say that Rome Odunze is entering make-or-break status entering the 2026 NFL season. He is in his third year and still has another year (and a potential fifth-year option). However, they will be able to engage in contract negotiations after this season, and those conversations are only going to happen if he becomes more consistent at catching the ball.

Odunze has a ton of talent, and he's certainly shown flashes through his first two seasons. Notably, he was off to a red-hot start last season before being slowed by injuries midway through the year.

Still, Odunze was lauded as a game-changing contested pass threat in college. That hasn't translated to the pros. Neither has his flypaper hands, as he largely struggled with untimely drops last season. If those issues don't linger, he should be in for a healthy payday. If they do, and Luther Burden III and Colston Loveland both take the next step, then his impact will be greatly diminished as the clear third option in the passing attack.

Gervon Dexter: Can he improve his run defense?

Sep 8, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) reacts after a sack against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Gervon Dexter is in a similar situation to Tyrique Stevenson. He's entering the final year of his rookie contract and hasn't shown any consistency through two seasons. He's shown quality flashes on passing downs and absolutely disappeared on early downs.

In Dexter's defense, his production in the pass-rush department will probably see him get handsomely paid next offseason. However, he wouldn't be doing himself any favors if he doesn't make strides against the run.

In fact, I'd go as far as to say that the Bears definitely won't be re-signing him if he doesn't make significant strides in that department. Even if he does, I'm still honestly not sure that they do (it might be too little too late at this point, as they were already shopping him at the NFL Scouting Combine), but a year-four breakout would definitely make his wallet a bit heavier this time next year.

Dayo Odeyingbo: Can he be more productive from the interior?

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) runs with the ball as Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) chases in the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Dayo Odeyingbo obviously didn't live up to expectations after the Bears signed him to a three-year, $48 million deal last offseason. In fact, he only had 21 total tackles and one sack in his first eight games before tearing his Achilles tendon in their Week 9 matchup against Cincinnati.

That was also Austin Booker's debut, and it would have been interesting to see if Odeyingbo could have been more productive rushing from the interior with more depth along the edge from that point onward. At 285 lbs, he has enough size to line up across from guards next to Booker (and in lieu of a past-his-prime Grady Jarrett) to create mismatches against opposing offenses.

If he doesn't take a substantial step forward next season, then it feels safe to assume that he won't be back in 2027. They would save $15 million by getting his deal off the books at that point.