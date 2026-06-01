Myles Garrett Trade Shows Why the Bears Were Smart to Stay Out of the Bidding

The Browns and Rams just agreed to one of the biggest blockbuster trades in NFL history. The Browns are reportedly sending reigning Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett to Los Angeles for two-time Pro Bowler Jared Verse, a first-round pick, and more compensation.

While Browns GM Andrew Berry has yet to confirm the trade, it appears to be a done deal, with all of the league's most respected insiders reporting the move.

It's not often that you see two star players be dealt for one another, but this is actually the second time in the past six years that the Rams have pulled off this type of move. They went all in in a similar deal that brought Matthew Stafford to LA (in exchange for Jared Goff and more draft capital) in March 2021.

While the Rams just became a lot scarier (they're clearly going all in on a Super Bowl run), it also came at a cost. They mortgaged their future, and the move won't age well if they aren't hoisting the Lombardi Trophy by season's end. This is one blockbuster the Bears were smart to stay out of.

The Bears don't have the type of capital to pull off that move

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bears guard Joe Thuney (62) blocks for quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) during the first quarter of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Bears don't have a Jared Verse on their roster. You could make a case that he is worth two to three first-round picks, himself. He has made two straight Pro Bowls to begin his career and looks every bit like a future All-Pro.

He's also locked in for two more years on his rookie contract, and the Browns will have a relatively cost-effective fifth-year option for one more year beyond that. Elite edge rushers on team-friendly contracts aren't easy to find. Fortunately for the Rams, neither are future Hall of Fame edge rushers, and they now have one of those in Myles Garrett.

The Bears would've had to move heaven and earth to remotely move Cleveland off of LA's offer. Their closest thing to Verse is Montez Sweat, and they're paying him $25 million over the next two seasons. Meanwhile, Verse will be paid $4.1 and $4.8 million, and he's also SIGNIFICANTLY better than Sweat to begin with.

Oct 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) fumbles the ball on a sack by Chicago Bears defensive end Montez Sweat (98) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Bears almost certainly would've had to part ways with at least one of their promising young pass-catchers on their rookie contracts (Luther Burden III, Colston Loveland, or Rome Odunze), Montez Sweat, and then even more draft capital on top of it. In short, it would've been a non-starter, and it's safe to assume it probably was.

They clearly have confidence in their current edge rusher room

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; An NFL emblem celebrating Salute to Service month is seen on the helmet of Chicago Bears defensive end Austin Booker (94) before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Bears might not have a Jared Verse or Myles Garrett, but they clearly feel strongly about their edge rusher room. They've kicked the tires on veteran free agent A.J. Epenesa, and that move or one in a similar vein is out of the question in the coming months. However, that type of move isn't nearly as much of a needle mover as today's trade was for both sides of the blockbuster.

The fact that they passed up on the edge rushers available to them in both free agency and through the draft is a massive vote of confidence in third-year edge rusher Austin Booker. The 23-year-old showed flashes after rejoining the lineup following a long stint on IR to begin the year.

While they could still make a splash via a move for Maxx Crosby (who would surely cost a lot less than Garrett did), I'd be surprised if they decide to go that route. I think they like the depth they have in the room.