Chicago Bears, New York Giants Considered Perfect Match For Trade By Beat Writer

With teams cutting their rosters down to 53 players this weekend, we will see some trades go down and the Chicago Bears and New York Giants make a ton of sense as partners — and we aren't the only ones who think that.

Giants beat writer, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com, thinks the Bears and Giants are ideal trade partners since, you guessed it, one team has something the other one needs.

More specifically, the Giants have a need along the interior of the defensive line and the Bears are reportedly considering trading defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

"I don't think the Giants can solely rely on the waiver wire to get a DT to contribute and make a difference," he explained. "Might need more than one, too. I would seriously make an offer to Chicago for Gervon Dexter, although he reportedly suffered a hamstring injury this week."

The Giants have already been active for defensive line help after a trade with the Baltimore Ravens for C.J. Okoye on Saturday, but that's hardly going to satisfy what is a huge need for New York.

The Gervon Dexter trade rumor

Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stapleton isn't just pulling Dexter's name out of thin air.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Bears are talking to teams about a trade involving Dexter.

"Sources: The Bears have had trade discussions involving DT Gervon Dexter, and there are multiple scenarios where a deal could get done sending him to a new team," Schultz wrote.

It is a bit odd that the Bears are interested in trading Dexter, even though he's slated to be a free agent in 2027.

After all, the defensive line is a big concern for the Bears after a season in which they struggled against the run and to generate pressure, the latter of which Dexter excels at.

Nevertheless, the rumor means we should at least consider it a possibility. And, knowing how down bad the Giants are along the defensive line, we should consider them a logical trade partner.

One caveat here is that Dexter is dealing with a hamstring injury, so that could put a halt to any trade talks until he's healthy.

Why Giants need a defensive lineman

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh looks on before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants' defensive line was identified as a need going into the offseason, and then Big Blue traded away Dexter Lawrence to make that situation worse.

As if all that wasn't enough to be down on the Giants' interior, the team also lost Roy Robertson-Harris to a torn Achilles.

We previously mentioned how the Giants acquired Okoye from the Ravens, but he's a depth piece, at best.

How Dexter can (and can't) help Giants

Chicago Bears defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. speaks during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dexter is a good interior pass-rusher, as evidenced by 11 sacks over the past two years, including six in 2025. That would amount to a big boost for a Giants defense that posted 39 last season

Where he's lacking is run defense — and he's lacking badly. Over his three-year career, Dexter has Pro Football Focus grades of 36.2, 60.3 and 43.9 in run defense.

To put into perspective how bad those 36.2 and 43.9 grades from 2023 and 2025 are, he ranked 119th out of 131 interior defenders with the former and 107th out of 134 with the latter. Not ideal for a Giants team that had the second-worst run defense in 2025.

Does this trade make sense for Bears and Giants?

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It does for the Giants, but not for the Bears, even with Dexter entering the final year of his contract.

Chicago can ill-afford to subtract him from an already shaky line, even with Dexter's faults against the run. The Bears are in win-now mode and should be looking to beef that group up instead of making a move that will weaken it.

Meanwhile, the Giants can overlook Dexter's issues in the run game given their dire need on the inside. And, the 24-year-old could also prove to be a long-term solution for a Giants team transitioning to a new era under head coach John Harbaugh.

We suspect the Bears could wrangle away a third-round pick from an interested party. The Giants are good on that front, as they have each of their third-rounders in the next two drafts.