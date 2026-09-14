The Chicago Bears enjoyed quite the start to their 2026 season, and it was a historic start, at that.

Chicago showed the hype about its offense going into this season was very real after torching the Carolina Panthers en route to a 59-37 victory in Week 1. The 59 points amounted to the most Chicago has scored in a season-opener in franchise history.

While the Bears offense was phenomenal, the defense left a lot to be desired and defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has some explaining to do as we turn the page to Week 2.

As we turn the page to Week 2, here's a look at which players and coaches saw their stocks either rise or fall the most after the Bears' dominant Week 1 victory over Carolina.

Rising: Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) runs the ball in the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams could do no wrong in Week 1.

The third-year signal-caller was accurate, on time and made all the right decisions when it comes to when to stick in the pocket and when to bail. It really looked like the game has slowed down for him even more.

Ultimately, Williams finished 21-of-29 for 269 yards and two touchdowns to zero picks, and he flashed his impressive athleticism with 10 carries for 65 yards and two scores.

It's only one game, but Williams looked like a better player in Week 1. If his performance is any indication, Williams is heading for a monster season in 2026.

Falling: Tyrique Stevenson

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) catches the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson (29) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stevenson was targeted five times and allowed a reception on four of them for 77 total yards, according to Pro Football Focus.

He was also credited with giving up two of the Panthers' scores, with one of them coming on the deep-ball touchdown that saw Jalen Coker absolutely cook Stevenson simply by running by him.

That was not the start the Bears wanted to see and Stevenson needs to be looking over his shoulder because the guy who may replace him at some point down the road, Malik Muhammad, had an outstanding game.

Rising: Malik Muhammad

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that conclusion with Stevenson, it's only fitting we talk about how phenomenal the rookie was in his NFL debut.

Bear in mind, Muhammad played in the slot, and while he did see a lot of time there in training camp, it's a spot he barely saw snaps at during his days in college — but he more than held his own with the Panthers clearly going after him.

Muhammad was on the receiving end of a whopping nine targets, the most of any Bears defensive back, and gave up five receptions for 67 yards, which amounts to a completion rate allowed of 55.6% and a passer rating of 39.8.

The rookie also posted a pair of passes defensed and notched an interception that showed his impressive ball skills.

If you were to draw up an ideal NFL debut, it would look very close to what Muhammad did on Sunday. If he keeps playing like this, it's a matter of when he replaces Stevenson, not if.

Falling: Colston Loveland

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears posted a ridiculous 59 points and a whopping 552 yards of offense in a historic explosion this franchise isn't accustomed to seeing.

Yet, Loveland was not involved at all, with the second-year tight end seeing two targets and zero catches. Williams did admit, however, that he missed Loveland on a pass that could have resulted in a touchdown.

""There were a few passes I left out there. There was one that should've been a touchdown to Colston (Loveland) that I missed," Williams said, per CHGO Bears. "Threw it a little too far in front of him."

To be very clear: this is just one game and we aren't panicking at all about Loveland, who we project for a massive year.

But this showing might actually be great news for the Bears, as it shows this offense can thrive even when one of its best pass-catchers don't have a big day.

Rising: Dillon Thieneman

Carolina Panthers tight end Mitchell Evans (84) is unable to make the catch while defended by Chicago Bears safety Dillon Thieneman (31) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thieneman was the second rookie defensive back to have an impressive debut.

The Oregon product was targeted three times and allowed two catches, but only for 22 yards. He finished with a passer rating against of 88.2, which is more than respectable.

In a showing of his versatility, Thieneman led the team with 10 tackles, notched one pass defensed and he even tallied one pressure, one QB hit and a run stop.

He didn't quite stand out as much as Muhammad, but it was a very promising debut for the rookie nonetheless.

Falling: Dennis Allen

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Most of the questions about this Bears team during the offseason pertained to the defense and this unit left us with more questions than answers on Sunday.

The Panthers did just about whatever they wanted in Week 1. Bryce Young threw for 361 yards and three touchdowns and nobody could stop Jalen Coker. Carolina's rushing attack averaged over five yards per carry and scored twice.

What's most telling is the Bears needed a historic performance just to beat a Panthers team that enjoyed its own offensive explosion following a 37-point effort.

As a result, Dennis Allen's stock is going in the wrong direction after Week 1.

Rising: Kalif Raymond

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raymond finished tops among all Bears pass-catchers with eight catches for 84 yards, and he had the fourth-highest target share among all NFL wide receivers.

Just the way we all drew it up.

That was the most yards Raymond has had in a game since 2023, when head coach Ben Johnson was his offensive coordinator in Detroit. Safe to say, Raymond missed his old play-caller.