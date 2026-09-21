Bears Week 2 Stock Report: Malik Muhammad Among 5 Rising, Garrett Bradbury Leads 4 Falling

The Chicago Bears' Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings was nothing short of a nightmare.

Not only did Chicago's offense fail to show up just one week after the entire NFL world lauded head coach Ben Johnson's unit for almost hitting 60 points, but Caleb Williams got injured, also.

At this point, it almost feels like the game doesn't matter. All that matters is Williams is Williams' status and how long he's going to be out. Hopefully we get good news on Monday, when Williams is slated for his MRI.

Now, on to the stock report.

Rising: Malik Muhammad

Chicago Bears cornerback Malik Muhammad (24) after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Muhammad was an impact player for a second straight contest.

The rookie recorded two run stops, didn't allow a reception on two targets thrown his way, and he notched three tackles, including one for loss, two pressures and one sack, according to Pro Football Focus.

It was a fantastic all-around game for Muhammad and we're not sure how the Bears could even consider replacing him with Kyler Gordon upon the veteran's return. Muhammad has been that good in the slot.

Falling: Garrett Bradbury

New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bradbury was a mistake-ridden mess, with the veteran center tallying a handful of penalties in the first half alone. He was able to settle down following that mess, but the damage was already done.

Luckily for Bradbury, it doesn't look like head coach Ben Johnson is holding that against him.

"He's doing a great job. It's a challenging day for a lot of people," he said. "We only scored three points, so yeah, we got a lot of guys that, myself included, I got to do a better job for these guys."

Johnson's comments strongly suggest there is no threat to Bradbury's job for now, but his seat could start getting hot if he doesn't clean up his issue.

Rising: Dillon Thieneman

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones Sr. (33) is tacked by Chicago Bears cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (29) and safety Dillon Thieneman (31) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Muhammad, Thieneman is two-for-two to begin his career.

The rookie posted the third-best grade on defense with a 70.9 and his marks were strong across the board, including in coverage, where Thieneman notched a 64.7.

The raw stats were impressive, also, with Thieneman finishing tied for the most tackles with seven and posting a pass defensed and a pressure.

Falling: Braxton Jones

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones (70) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears are doing this weird thing where they're rotating Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet in the first half. They did it in Week 1 and deployed the same strategy in Week 2, with Jones playing 55 snaps to Benedet's 19.

We're not sure why, but teams don't normally do this, thus we're wondering just how much confidence the Bears have in Jones at this point.

Rising: Dayo Odeyingbo

Chicago Bears defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (55) and defensive tackle Kentavius Street (93) sack Minnesota Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz (11) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dayo seemed plenty motivated in Week 2 on the same day in which the Bears had James Lynch starting opposite Montez Sweat.

The edge rusher led the Bears with three pressures, two QB hits, and his one sack was tied for the most on the team with Muhammad and Austin Booker. He also chipped-in in the run game with one stop and a tackle for loss.

This is exactly what the Bears wanted to see out of Odeyingbo going into the season. They can only hope it's a sign of things to come.

Falling: Jaylon Johnson

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (1) tackles Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson (87) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Johnson had a brutal game in Week 1, and while the numbers were not as robust in terms of yardage surrendered in Week 2, the veteran corner still struggled.

Johnson recorded the team's worst PFF coverage grade at 39.9 and gave up three receptions on four targets for 41 yards and a passer rating of 107.3.

We're not sure what happened to Johnson, but he does not look like the elite cornerback he used to be.

Rising: Ozzy Trapilo

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We already touched on the odd rotation between Benedet and Jones. If that is truly a sign of a lack of confidence in Jones, it's possible we'll see Trapilo sooner rather than later.

Trapilo was inactive on Sunday, but his full practice on Friday means he is right there. We'll have to keep an eye on how things transpire during the week, but we wouldn't be shocked to see the 2025 second-round pick return to his job at left tackle in Week 3.

Falling: Bears' offense

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) is helped off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not only did the Bears go from 552 yards of total offense and 59 points in Week 1 to 297 yards and three points in Week 2, Chicago also lost its starting quarterback to injury.

It remains to be seen how long Williams will be out, although early indications are the Bears might have dodged a bullet.

That said, as much as we like Tyson Bagent, he is no Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense is downgraded as a result.

Rising: Bears' defense

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen walks on the field during training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's defense did everything it could to put the Bears in position to win the game, the offense just couldn't hold up its end of the bargain.

Nevertheless, the improvement at all levels of the defense was apparent and it was encouraging to see after what was a putrid performance in Week 1.