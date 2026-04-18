Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Comes Out of 2025 NFL Redraft Standing Tall

As if we needed more evidence of just how good Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles did with his first three picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, we've got some.

In a redo of the 2025 NFL Draft, The Athletic's Nick Baumgardner had receiver Luther Burden and left tackle Ozzy Trapilo moved up into the first round while tight end Colston Loveland remained in the No. 10 spot.

Baumgardner had Trapilo going at No. 27 to the Baltimore Ravens and Burden went a few picks later to the Buffalo Bills at No. 30.

"Trapilo started his rookie year as a reserve before eventually taking over at left tackle for Chicago in Week 12. His seven starts down the stretch, including in a wild-card win over Green Bay, were outstanding. He’s going to miss a bunch of time in 2026 as he rehabs a patellar tendon injury, but I’m eager to see his return," Baumgardner said of Trapilo.

"Getting Burden in the second round was a great value pick by the Bears, who should be in position to get even more out of him now that DJ Moore (ironically enough for our redraft purposes) is in Buffalo," Baumgardner said of Burden.

Well-deserved first-round grades

Chicago Bears wide receiver Luther Burden. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It's hard to argue with Baumgardner's decision to have all three players in the first round, as Loveland, Burden and Trapilo all had strong first seasons in the NFL despite quiet starts.

Loveland caught 58 balls for 713 yards and six touchdowns and ended up leading the team in receiving yards. He was the first Bears rookie to accomplish that feat since Willie Gault in 1983.

Burden finished his rookie year with 47 catches for 652 yards and two touchdowns, numbers that are made more impressive when you consider most of his production came in the second half of the season.

We aren't the only ones high on Burden, as even head coach Ben Johnson couldn't contain his excitement for the second-year wideout while speaking at the NFL owners meetings.

"He's exactly what we thought we were getting out of the draft last year," Johnson said of Burden. "This guy is a dynamic playmaker. He's got some of the best run-after-the-catch in the game right now. I really believe that. We've got to continue to get the ball in his hands as often as we possibly can."

Trapilo was a savior of sorts at left tackle for the Bears after the team decided to bench Braxton Jones. Trapilo responded well to being thrown into the fire by giving up two sacks and 15 pressures in 491 offensive snaps. He posted Pro Football Focus grades of 71.5 in pass-blocking and 63.5 in run-blocking.

The concern with Trapilo is he suffered a torn patellar tendon, but his trajectory is no doubt that of a Pro Bowl left tackle if he can return healthy, whether that's at some point this season or next.

We also can't forget about Kyle Monagai, who played well enough to force his way into a consistent and sizeable role from Week 7 on. Monangai finished his rookie campaign just 53 yards shy of 1,000 scrimmage yards (783 rushing) and it's not outlandish to think his role could increase in 2026.

Still work to be done

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. | David Banks-Imagn Images

It was great to see all four rookies play as well as they did, and all four deserve all the hype they are getting, but it would be premature to say any of them are cemented yet.

Maybe with the exception of Trapilo, who isn't a lock to play this year, there will be ample opportunity for the second-year youngsters to fully establish themselves.

The departure of DJ Moore opens up even bigger roles for Burden and Loveland in the passing game, and Chicago may want to see even more out of Monangai with D'Andre Swift entering the final year of his contract.

Safe to say, if the Bears finally take a step forward instead of the usual step back this franchise has routinely taken after a playoff appearance, these 2025 draft picks will have a lot to do with it.