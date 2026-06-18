Chicago Bears Should Be Monitoring Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Vita Vea Situation

We know the Chicago Bears could use more help along the interior of their defensive line, so general manager Ryan Poles should be keeping a close eye on Vita Vea's situation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The two-time Pro Bowler was not at OTAs and is now not taking part in mandatory minicamp despite not being injured.

It was later revealed by NFL Network's Mike Garafolo that Vea's lack of participation is contract-related.

"Buccaneers DT Vita Vea wasn’t practicing at minicamp today and hasn’t been for OTAs in the spring," Garafolo reported. "I’m told it’s related to the two-time Pro Bowler’s contract, as Vea is entering the final year of his deal from four-plus years ago."

As things stand now, Vea ranks 19th in annual average among interior defensive lineman. Along with that, he's also in the last year of his contract, so it's not hard to see why he's holding in.

"I could not tell you that," head coach Todd Bowles said when asked if he was confident something would get done with Vea before training camp.

Would the Bucs trade Vea?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Bucs have shown they are not afraid to let their key players play out the final years of their contracts in recent seasons. We saw that in 2023 with Mike Evans and Antoine Winfield.

At 31, it's possible the Bucs are hesitant to give Vea any kind of long-term extension. Perhaps he gets some money added on to his current deal, or maybe even an extra year with more money.

One way or the other, we would not expect the Bucs to trade Vea before the start of the season, barring this situation getting ugly with a prolonged holdout that we just don't see happening.

That said, it will be worth keeping an eye on this situation over the course of the entire campaign, as it's possible Vea will hit the trade block in November if the Bucs are struggling. And, we could see Chicago being a suitor if their issues upfront don't improve.

Why Bears should have interest in Vea

Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The interior of the Bears' defensive line struggled with two things last season: rushing the passer and defending the run. No interior defender outside of Gervon Dexter had more than 1.5 sacks, the Bears were tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL and sported the sixth-worst run defense.

Vea would make a significant and immediate impact in both areas. The veteran has posted at least four sacks in each of the last five seasons, including a season-high seven in 2024. Vea's 51 total pressures in 2025 ranked seventh among interior defenders, according to Pro Football Focus.

Vea's run defense is solid, also. Granted, his PFF grades aren't elite, but he has notched 62.5 or higher in every season but one, which looks great when you consider Dexter, Grady Jarrett and free-agent addition Neville Gallimore were in the 40s in 2025.

One significant change Vea would have to adjust to is going from being a nose tackle in Todd Bowles' 3-4 defense, which he has played in during his entre career, to a 4-3 defensive tackle in Dennis Allen's unit.

But Vea has moved around along the defensive line during his career, so that's something he should have no issue handling.