Gerald McCoy Accuses Bears Coaches of 'Creating Bad Habits' and Warren Sapp Agrees

One of the points of emphasis mentioned by Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson this offseason was doing a better job coaching.

Johnson referenced that on multiple occasions, and most notably when talking about how the team can improve its pass-rush, which finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in 2025.

"I think we'll be better teachers of not only the scheme, but also just the vision of what we want our brand of football to look like," Johnson explained in April. "I really expect some of these young players that we already had in the program to take a huge jump from year one to year two of this coaching staff, and then we create a lot of competition really at every position group.”

Even defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said something similar.

"We had a lot of discussions this offseason about a lot of different things, and one of the things we identified was me," Allen said. "We focused so much on (installing the scheme) that we lost sight of some of the fundamentals and techniques that it takes to function, to do those things. I don’t think we were as fundamentally sound defensively as we need to be."

Gerald McCoy, Warren Sapp critical of Bears coaches

Colorado Buffalos senior quality control analyst and NFL Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If you ask a pair of NFL greats in former defensive linemen Gerald McCoy and Warren Sapp, the Bears' coaching staff isn't doing a good enough job with its defensive linemen.

McCoy watched a clip of defensive linemen Jordan van den Berg and Gervon Dexter taking part in a drill at minicamp and he believes the Bears' coaching staff is "creating bad habits."

And Sapp agreed.

"These coaches are creating bad habits," McCoy began. "QB’s are not gonna be directly behind a guard at no point during the game. Even on a handoff. So why make a move and reach immediately."

"It’s the internet and they moving no one cares if they teaching something worth a Damn," Sapp responded.

How can the Bears' coaches do better? McCoy explained.

"They need to practice running after they win and then reach," McCoy said. "That’s realistic. Even if you win right away. The QB not gonna be right behind the guard. And that 4 point stance."

It’s the internet and they moving no one cares if they teaching something worth a Damn!! — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) June 11, 2026

McCoy and Sapp are more qualified than most to weigh in here. The former was a six-time Pro Bowler and elite player at his position for a long time and Sapp is a Hall of Famer.

Neither one approving of what they're seeing in that clip is at least a bit concerning, especially with doing a better job teaching the fundamentals being a major focus for Chicago.

We'll be keeping this criticism from McCoy in our back pocket for now and it's something we'll almost certainly re-visit if the Bears don't see improvement upfront in 2026.