Bears' Schedule is Perfect Fit for Tight-End Erasing UDFA Skyler Thomas

The Chicago Bears have done a face lift on their safeties room ahead of the 2026 campaign, with the team switching out Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker for Coby Bryant and Dillon Thieneman.

While the starting situation is set, the Bears need to figure out who will be backing up Bryant and Thieneman. Among those options is undrafted free-agent signing Skyler Thomas, who received the fourth-most guaranteed money among Chicago's UDFAs with $200,000, showing the Bears think highly of him.

Someone else who thinks highly of Thomas is Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport, who called the Oregon State product the team's most exciting UDFA addition this offseason.

"Thomas led Oregon State in total tackles each of the past two seasons, and per Lance Zierlein of NFL.com, the safety has demonstrated some real upside over his collegiate career," Davenport said.

"Thomas' long speed isn't great, and he needs to improve as a tackler. But the Bears are re-making their safety room on the fly this year, and he also possesses more than a little special teams potential," Davenport added.

Here's what Zierlein said about Thomas in his scouting report:

"Long safety prospect with intriguing man-cover talent against 'F' tight ends, which could earn him a longer look from NFL scouts. Thomas moves around the field like a big cornerback, utilizing good short-area quickness and smooth transitions in coverage. He's capable in some split-safety looks and is impressive when asked to press pass-catching tight ends working from the slot."

Tight end eraser

California Golden Bears tight end Jack Endries and Oregon State Beavers defensive backs Exodus Ayers (23) and Skyler Thomas. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

We've seen teams deploy a specialist to defend tight ends over the years and Thomas could be that guy for Chicago, which will help his cause to make the roster out of training camp.

As Zierlein noted, Thomas thrives against pass-catching tight ends in coverage. Zierlein points out Thomas' showing against former Purdue tight end Max Klare in 2024 as an example.

"Shut down TE Max Klare in 2024 in his man-cover reps," Zierlein wrote.

The 2026 second-round pick was limited to two catches for 46 yards and a touchdown in that contest, but Thomas did not give up either of those catches and recorded two passes defensed, including the game-sealing one.

In 2025, the Bears surrendered 52.3 receiving yards per game to tight ends, ranking as the 13th-fewest in the NFL. However, that number has the potential to go up by a large amount in 2026 because the Bears have some very good tight ends on their upcoming schedule.

That list includes T.J. Hockenson, Dallas Goedert, Tucker Kraft, Kyle Pitts, Hunter Henry, Sam LaPorta, Brenton Strange, and Dalton Kincaid.

Special teams ace

Oregon State Beavers defensive back Skyler Thomas. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the best ways for a UDFA to earn a roster spot is through special teams, and that's another area where Thomas shines.

Zierlein calls Thomas a "special-teams star," and that's backed up by Thomas recording Pro Football Focus special teams grades of 70 or better three times during his Oregon State career. Thomas notched an elite 80.1 grade in that area in 2024.

Thomas' special teams experience includes snaps on kick and punt returns, punt coverage and field goals and extra points.

Can Skyler Thomas make the cut?

Oregon State Beavers defensive back Skyler Thomas. | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Despite all the promising things about his game, Thomas is still facing a tough battle to make the cut.

The Bears signed Cam Lewis in free agency, so he's a near-lock to make the roster. Then, Thomas will have to overcome competition from Elijah Hicks and Gervarrius Owens, with the former being the bigger threat.

Thomas' best bet to make the roster is if the Bears decide to carry a fifth safety. While certainly not guaranteed to happen. Thomas' ability to cover tight ends and contribute on special teams may force Chicago to do so.