Chicago Bears Week 3 NFL Power Rankings: How the Mighty Have Fallen

It has been a tale of two games for the Chicago Bears to begin the 2026 season.

In Week 1, the Bears absolutely nuked the Carolina Panthers en route to a 59-point performance that was historic. In Week 2, the Bears couldn't do anything right on offense in a showing that was downright awful.

Making matters worse, the Bears lost Caleb Williams in the closing minutes of the contest, but at least he has avoided a significant injury or else we would be writing Chicago's 2026 season obituary right now.

Given everything we saw in Week 2, you can probably already guess which way the Bears are headed in the NFL power rankings of experts for Week 3. It's just a matter of how far they've fallen.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) sits with a towel over his head as he is carted-off the field with an apparent injury against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 12 | Last week: 4

It's a long, hard fall for the Bears in Orr's rankings, and rightly so.

The Bears looked like a shell of themselves from the first week to the next. It also doesn't help that there's uncertainty surrounding Caleb Williams' status for Week 3.

Orr notes head coach Ben Johnson is "searching for his Sean Payton-Teddy Bridgewater" moment. Johnson will certainly hope Tyson Bagent can weather the storm if Williams misses time.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson directs the team during the second half against there Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking 13 | Last week 4

Davis has the Bears falling even further than Orr does, with the USA TODAY analyst dropping Chicago nine spots. Again, we can't say we blame him.

"Seems like the real 'Madden' curse here is that the Bears may have to wait at least another year for their first 4,000-yard passer," Davis wrote.

Let's just not talk about Madden and 4,000-yard curses yet. It's too soon.

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) passes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 11 | Last week: 7

Chicago didn't fall as far in ESPN's rankings, but that's only because they didn't rank as high last week as they did with Davis and Orr.

ESPN's Courtney Cronin notes how the Bears will turn the ball to Bagent if Williams has to miss time, and while it will no doubt be different with the former under center, "the scheme will not change."

"Coach Ben Johnson labeled Williams as week-to-week, and while the QB is expected to miss some time, Johnson is confident that backup Tyson Bagent can operate the offense," Cronin wrote.

"It understandably won't look the same as when Williams is under center, but the scheme will not change," she added. "Chicago gave Bagent a two-year, $10 million extension in 2025, and his experience with Johnson in preseason games is why the coach believes 'we'll be fine.'"

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 14 | Last week: 10

Schwab doesn't erase the weather factor after the Bears' loss, but he does not completely excuse the Bears' performance because of that. After all, Chicago is going to have to play in bad weather throughout the season.

"What needs to be addressed is how the Bears' offense was inept just one week after putting up 59 points at Carolina. The Bears scored three points against Minnesota and that was with Williams playing three-and-a-half quarters," Schwab said.

"It would have been better had it not been for a D'Andre Swift fumble at the 1-yard line and a blocked field goal. The rainy weather was certainly an issue, but it's not like the Bears won't be playing more bad weather games," he said.

It's hard to get on Swift with how good he has been during his tenure in Chicago, but that was one of the most brutal fumbles you will ever see because of how badly the Bears needed that touchdown.

The Bears cannot afford mistakes like that, and that will be especially true if Bagent is under center in Week 3.