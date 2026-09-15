Bears Week 2 NFL Power Rankings Round-Up: Experts Giddy Over Caleb Williams

As we turn the page to Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season, it's time to take a look at where experts are putting the Chicago Bears in their NFL power rankings.

While the lackluster showing from Chicago's defense will no doubt hurt their cause to gain as high a spot in NFL power rankings as possible, the historic showing from the offense will do about as much as possible to counteract that.

We rounded up the NFL power rankings of five different experts and all but one had the Bears in the top 10. Two of them had the Bears inside the top five.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) scrambles with the ball in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 (+9)

This is quite the leap for the Bears, who jump nine spots in Orr's rankings. He justifies that huge jump because, "if you score 59 points against a professional NFL defense, you shoot up the power rankings," he said.

"The Bears are massive and undeniable right now, in this moment. And we’re going to celebrate, dammit," Orr added.

No argument here.

Carolina Panthers running back Jonathon Brooks (25) runs with the ball while defended by Chicago Bears defensive back Jaylon Johnson (1) in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 15

This is the lowest the Bears are in any power rankings included here, and it's hard to understand why they are this low after a playoff campaign, and after Chicago blew the doors off the Panthers in Week 1.

One reason, it would seem, is Locker's skepticism over Chicago's defense, which is valid. Even still, a 59-point drubbing should've been enough for a better mark.

"Caleb Williams’ upward ascension — paired with Johnson’s play-calling, burgeoning stars in the skill-position group and a strong offensive line — should make the team’s offense dynamic yet again," Locker said. However, Chicago’s defense is suspect given a lackluster defensive line and impactful injuries in the secondary."

What made Chicago's defensive issues more concerning is that the team's top-two cornerbacks, Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, both struggled.

On the bright side, Malik Muhammad and Dillon Thieneman played well in their respective debuts.

Chicago Bears wide receiver Kalif Raymond (14) is tackled by Carolina Panthers cornerback Will Lee III (24) in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 7 (+5)

This is more like it!

ESPN's Courtney Cronin highlighted the standout showing of wide receiver Kalif Raymond, who led the Bears in receptions and receiving yards in Week 1 with 8 for 84.

"Five of his receptions came on third down, demonstrating the trust quarterback Caleb Williams quickly built with Raymond after he signed a one-year deal in March. Perhaps the moment most emblematic of his buy-in for what coach Ben Johnson asks of his offensive players is the block Raymond had during running back Kyle Monangai's 61-yard touchdown in the third quarter," she said.

Raymond had the fourth-highest target share of all wide receivers in Week 1. Exactly how we expected things to unfold, of course.

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson stands on the sidelines during the second half in the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 8 (+3)

Let's keep the love for head coach Ben Johnson and Williams going, shall we?

"Ben Johnson stated his intent to rewrite the offensive record books with his team in 2026. After one week, the Bears are on pace to do so. They detonated the Panthers in a style that mirrored their 2025 success, running the ball authoritatively and letting Caleb Williams make superstar plays in an incredible offensive explosion," Shook wrote. "The one drawback: They gave up 37 points, a concern tied to a defense that still might be a persistent weakness."

Again, the concerns about the defense are very valid.

We can't expect a 37-point showing from opponents to end well more often than not. That said, the Bears at least showed they're capable of overcoming such a putrid performance.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ranking: 4 (+1)

Last but not least, we have Davis, who has the Bears in the No. 4 spot, which amounts to the higest ranking in our round-up.

"The Windy City Cowboys? The Bears barely played a lick of defense Sunday in Charlotte but nevertheless looked like a team very much capable of making a run to Super Bowl 61 − especially with Caleb Williams, fresh off his first game with multiple TD passes and runs (even he's not Allen-esque … yet), at the helm," Davis said.

Seeing Williams' name in the same sentence as Josh Allen brings joy to our hearts, as does Davis saying the Bears look like a team capable of getting to a Super Bowl.

You love to see all of it.