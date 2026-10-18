Chicago Bears Week 6 Keys to Victory: The Return of Caleb Williams

The race for the NFC North division title is about as tight as it gets. The Chicago Bears are tied for second place with both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at 3-2, but a tie-breaking Week 5 loss to the Packers has left them in a tough position. They need a win over the Atlanta Falcons today to keep pace in the division and hopefully move ahead of their rivals in the standings.

But a win won't come easy. The Falcons are playing good football right now and nearly upset the Baltimore Ravens a week ago. If the Bears are to get the win this week, they'll need to hit these keys to victory.

1. Caleb Williams' return

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams during a game against the New York Jets. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears got an enormous boost on Saturday when multiple NFL insiders confirmed that Caleb Williams will play in Week 6. Despite going 2-1 in Williams' absence, the Bears desperately need him under center to be a serious team, a fact made clear by their humiliating 31-7 shellacking at the hands of the Packers last week.

As long as Williams is at 100%, or close to it, the Bears can go blow for blow with any team in the NFL, including the Falcons.

2. Hold Bijan Robinson to less than five yards per carry

Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson runs against the Baltimore Ravens. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one is pretty simple. Robinson is arguably the best running back in the league and currently leads all running backs with 580 rushing yards. He is the engine that drives Atlanta's offense, and the Bears have to make sure he can't kick his game into overdrive. The Falcons are 2-1 when he averages at least five yards per carry, and that one loss came in overtime. On the flip side of that, they're 0-2 when he picks up less than five yards per carry.

This won't be an easy assignment, and the Bears' latest Week 6 injury report has both T.J. Edwards and Dayo Odeyingbo listed as 'Out', making the defense's job even harder. But the NFL is a 'next man up' league and the defense will just have to figure it out.

3. D'Andre Swift must bounce back

Chicago Bears RB D'Andre Swift carries the ball against the Green Bay Packers. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Swift carried the ball just nine times against the Green Bay Packers last week, and only one of those carries came in the second half. That's entirely unacceptable, especially with Kyle Monangai set to miss his second straight game. The Bears won't find it easy to win, even with Caleb Williams, if the ground game is entirely ineffective.

That makes this matchup a critical one for Swift. He's largely struggled since his explosive performance in the season-opener, and the Falcons are currently giving up just the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game. A big day for Swift would not only be crucial to the Bears' chances of victory, but would remind everyone why the Bears signed him to a contract extension in August.

Final Prediction: Bears win 27-24

Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bears have a host of issues right now. Montez Sweat has been suspended for two games. Dayo Odeyingbo is on IR. Kyle Monangai has been ruled out again. The Falcons are playing good football and have superstar playmakers who could very well give the Bears' defense absolute fits.

However, none of that truly matters so long as Caleb Williams is healthy. He gives the Bears a chance to win any game, and his return to the starting lineup is why I'm picking the Bears to win this one. I think we're going to see a throwback to 2025 and the Cardiac Bears as Caleb Williams rallies the team late and leads a game-winning drive as time expires.